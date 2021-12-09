Photo Credit: Matthieu Salvaing for Louis VuittonSince its inception in 2012, Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades collection has always embodied the maison’s keen sense of experimentation and dedication to the art of travel by working alongside some of the world’s most renowned artists. The collection pays homage to Louis Vuitton’s tradition of intricately crafted travel-inspired objects—like the iconic Bed Trunk, produced in 1874 for French explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza—through the modern perspective of contemporary creatives.

Almost a decade later, the collection has evolved into a diverse range of Objets Nomades and Petits Nomades, from swing chairs and tables to lamps and sofas, each maintaining meticulous craftsmanship and exceptional attention to detail. Ahead, Haute Living introduces the new collection, featuring the creators’ interpretations of Louis Vuitton’s time-honored design values, which reveal their shared love for the beauty of exploring the art of space through fine materials and new abstract forms in perfect proportions.

Haute Living explores the wonders of Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades collection through the inspiring lens of each designer.

​“Louis Vuitton’s foundation is based upon creative ideas and revolutionary solutions.” —Yael Mer and Shay Alkalay

Design duo Yael Mer and Shay Alkalay of Raw Edges have had their work featured in several museum collections, such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Art Institute of Chicago. When working on Objets Nomades for Louis Vuitton, the pair was keen on the challenge of working on a collection of collapsible objects while incorporating Vuitton’s unique design elements.

Both deceptively simple and remarkably ingenious, the carbon-fiber base of Raw Edges’ Cosmic Table has an organic shape created initially using just three pieces of paper. When covered with Louis Vuitton leather, the base resembles an endless sequence whose rich color elegantly contrasts with the lighter edging and matches Raw Edges’ Doll chairs. “We were continuing our study into creating complex shapes only by simple flat surfaces; in this case, we were intrigued by the idea of no distinction between the inside and the outside of a shape,” the designers explain. The tabletop is a disc of heavy glass resembling a sliver of ice cut from a frozen lake; its delicately rippling texture gracefully casts shifting reflections and shadows.

“Designing a piece for Objets Nomades also meant we could combine our creativity with the brand’s savoir-faire and values.” — Zanellato/Bortotto

Giorgia Zanellato and Daniele Bortotto founded Zanellato/Bortotto Studio in Treviso, Italy, in 2013, embarking on a long-term exploration of the relationship between places and the passage of time. They were immediately fascinated by the idea of working for a brand with such a reputable historical and cultural heritage as Louis Vuitton.

Inspired by the weaving, patterns and typical motifs used by nomadic populations that use fabric and leather to build baskets, rugs and other everyday objects, each lantern’s blown-glass light dome diffuses a geometric pattern. The honeycomb-patterned cage of interwoven strips of Louis Vuitton leather houses a rechargeable LED light and frosted glass bulb that cast delicate shadow patterns. Designed for versatile use both inside and outside, the lanterns features details inspired by Louis Vuitton handbags, including the carrying strap and the three brass feet that protect the base’s leather covering from scratches. “We imagined this project as a collection of memories woven into a lantern, an intimate and personal object to keep with you to gently illuminate precious moments,” the designers explain.

“Above all, travel offers the unique opportunity to embark on a new exploration.” —Fernando and Humberto Campana

Brothers Fernando and Humberto Campana have been creating modern classics since 1983, focusing on looking beyond the obvious to capture the beauty in the everyday. For this collaboration, they were excited about the opportunity to create a message about unique ways of working with Louis Vuitton materials.

Aguacate—Spanish for avocado—is a constellation of brightly colored suns radiating in rays of handwoven Louis Vuitton leather straps. “Collectors can exhibit their Aguacate to suit their space in an infinite number of ways,” says Humberto. “The piece opens up so many possibilities. It’s exciting to imagine what new arrangements people will discover.” Available in a limited edition of 30, each artwork consists of nine different-size avocado-shaped pieces in eight vibrant colors, held together by 16 polished-brass clasps.

“For this edition, we wanted to bring down the scale of our pieces to allow more versatility and movement, staying true to the spirit of travel,” says Humberto. Reminiscent of the piped swirls of meringues, the Merengue ottoman, the brothers’ tropical-flowerlike chair, is composed of elegant petals of supple Louis Vuitton leather and a soft wool lining. Together they create the illusion of spiraling motion, punctuated by the brass stud at the center with its Louis Vuitton signature. “We wanted people to have fun and imagine themselves as characters from Alice in Wonderland, surrounded by surreal sweetness,” adds Fernando.

Through the Objets Nomades collection, Louis Vuitton—in collaboration with these remarkable designers—further explores the intersection between design, art, fashion and living by creating pieces that transform any space.