How does Eric Stonestreet celebrate the holidays, and how will he celebrate the incoming new year? Haute Living sat down with the Modern Family star as he kicked-off the holiday season by partnering with McCormick to honor local hometown heroes across the country and helped them celebrate a holiday meal with loved ones as part of the brand’s “Tiny Kitchen x Big Meals” campaign. He and McCormick are spotlighting community heroes that have made a difference in the area throughout the pandemic by gifting them with a fully-stocked, state-of-the-art Tiny Kitchen to help them prepare a special holiday meal. Below, we talked holiday traditions new and old, his campaign and what he’s got literally and metaphorically cooking in the kitchen.

Let’s talk about the holidays. How have you celebrated? Did you get/give everything you wanted?

Everyone always says I’m hard to buy for but I’m always surprised and thankful for what people find for me.

What is an unusual holiday tradition you have? What is a new tradition you and your fiancée have?

My mom and I have a Santa ornament that we have passed back and forth for almost 30 years. It’s still hanging on and intact.

Lindsay and I hope to start construction on a new house soon and will start to create our own holiday memories and traditions there

Can you tell us about your partnership with McCormick, and what your go-to spices are for your favorite recipes?

Well I love to cook and I love making rubs and using spices, so when they asked if I’d like to partner it was an easy yes. I’m a garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper kinda guy for my basic season blend. And then will add a hit of cayenne, smoked paprika and a touch of chili for when I want to spice up the spice

What are a few of your favorite holiday dishes?

Ham, I love ham. And we love warm winter vegetable dishes

What’s one thing you cannot live without during the holidays?

Povitcia. It’s a nut-based bread that is very popular here in Kansas City. That warmed with a little butter, and you guessed it a slice of ham for Christmas morning breakfast is just the best

What’s your signature dish? What sets it apart?

I’m kind of jack of all in the kitchen so nothing signature.

What’s next for you professionally?

We shall see. I get to be picky. I’m thankful for that. I got to be on TV for 11 years.

I’ll be back someday when people aren’t tired of seeing me.

What is one question people still ask you from your Modern Family days?

“Where is Lily!?”

Which members of that cast do you still speak to/reach out to during the holidays? Did you have any holiday traditions with that cast?

We all chat together and individually. Ed and I text about meat and cooking a lot though.

What are your NYE plans?

Zero! Never been a fan!!

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

Raiding the mini bars at a hotel and not caring, valet parking, and paying the extra charge for avocado. Mostly, though having the luxury of great people in my life and knowing I have a support system for whatever life throws at me.

ERIC STONESTREET’S ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH BACON & BUTTERNUT SQUASH

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into bite-size cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder

1/2 teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Ground Black Pepper

5 slices bacon, chopped

1 shallot, finely chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon whole grain mustard

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted (optional)

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese, (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1 Preheat oven to 475°F. Spray large shallow baking pan with no stick cooking spray; set aside. Place Brussels sprouts and squash in large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with garlic powder, thyme, salt and pepper; toss to coat evenly. Spread in single layer on prepared pan.

2 Roast 16 to 18 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring halfway through cooking.

3 Meanwhile, cook bacon in medium skillet on medium heat about 6 minutes or until crispy. Remove using slotted spoon and place on paper towels to drain. Add shallot to same skillet; cook and stir 2 minutes until softened and lightly browned. Stir in cranberries, vinegar and mustard until well blended. Transfer mixture to small bowl; set aside.

4 Arrange roasted Brussels sprouts and squash on serving platter. Drizzle with cranberry balsamic glaze and toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with cooked bacon, toasted pecans, and crumbled blue cheese, if desired. Serve immediately.

5 Test Kitchen Tip: For easier prep, look for pre-cut butternut squash in the produce section of your local grocery store. Cut into smaller, bite-size pieces, as needed.