The Greatest Gift Of Plastic Surgery

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Jhonny Salomon

As the clock strikes 12 and we ring in the new year, it is with excitement that plastic surgeons alike can toast another year filled with delivering confidence and precision to their patients. While many rush to the new, some ponder the past, reflecting, celebrating and manifesting the days behind us and the ones to come. Dr. Jhonny Salomon, a board-certified plastic surgeon, has spent 23 years in private practice, implementing specific processes to minimize patient risk and maximize their recovery while offering the best possible care. Haute Beauty sat down for an exclusive interview with Dr. Salomon to discuss a year of hardships, successes and the gift of plastic surgery.

HAUTE BEAUTY: As a plastic surgeon, what is the greatest gift you provide to your patients?

JHONNY SALOMON: Self-confidence. Plastic surgeons have the incredible opportunity to realize what patients envision for themselves, which is an essential aspect of someone’s place in the world. Whether their vision is to look younger [facelift], have a smaller nose to match their face [rhinoplasty] or even reconstruct a part of their body that was affected by trauma or cancer, we can help someone achieve this and feel their best.

HB: What was your most requested procedure in 2021?

JS: In the past two years the demographics of plastic surgery have completely shifted. Five or seven years ago, the top procedures were breast augmentation and liposuction. This year the most requested invasive procedures changed to eyelid, facelift and rhinoplasty surgeries. Of course, noninvasive procedures like Botox and fillers are always in demand and continue to grow year after year.

HB: What are you the most grateful for in your industry?

JS: The opportunity to be involved in the health of my patients, both in their aesthetic and reconstructive needs. I am also extremely thankful for the camaraderie with my colleagues, the unity within the field and the continuous evolution of the industry. Additionally, plastic surgery is much like an apprenticeship; it provides a unique opportunity for teaching the young surgeon.

HB: As technology innovates, are there any new procedures or innovations you’re looking forward to in the new year?

JS: Every year there are new noninvasive procedures introduced to the market. This past year we acquired Thermage FLX for skin tightening and the new EMSculpt NEO for muscle tightening. We are also currently vetting new fillers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Jhonny Salomon

HB: How has being a plastic surgeon changed your perspective about the way people view themselves?

JS: As a human, I am always a seeker of deeper truths, and as a plastic surgeon, I am always evaluating the power of the visual to the psyche. It is this interplay of beauty, visual and psyche that makes plastic surgery so interesting. For example, I see a lot of men in the workforce who are a bit older and getting facelifts simply to feel younger and compete with the younger age group in their industry. This is one of the many instances that represent the power of the visual and the importance it has in society today. Visual is power as exemplified in the growth of Instagram, and the continued influence of beauty magazines and television ads. We as plastic surgeons have the opportunity to influence that visual at a very intimate, personal level.

HB: What was your greatest accomplishment this year?

JS: My greatest accomplishment has been to perform with efficiency in the era of Covid-19. To perform safely, with detail and with a great degree of precision has brought me huge success as a plastic surgeon. In fact, this year we have seen volume numbers, unlike any year before, due to the heightened demand for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures.

HB: Would you say the demand is so high because people have had more time to focus on those visuals and analyze themselves?

JS: The saying in the industry is that the demand is higher because people have more time to recover at home. But many people are now back at work, and the demand is still stronger than ever. I think Zoom is one of the reasons: people are looking at themselves on camera more and wanting to make changes to their appearance as they evaluate themselves.

Deeper than those reasons — and this is my personal opinion — with Covid, people have realized life is short. If they want to change something, time is of the essence. As a society and a world, there has been a shift in the way we view life, the ending of life, and the unpredictability, and what needs to be changed, we want to do it right away.

HB: What is a key piece of advice or motivation you provide your patients?

JS: I try to guide my patients to the best of my ability. Each comes from a different walk of life and has different needs. But regardless of their present situation, “carpe diem” is always a true statement. Focus on what you can accomplish in the present moment and make the most of it.

I’ve been in private practice for 23 years. I am very thankful to feel good and eager to continue to practice. I come to work every day with a lot of energy and tons of positivity to give everyone — my employees, patients and everyone I come in to contact with. If you can continue to come to work after 20 years, every day, in a happy space while continuing to grow and learn both professionally and personally, you are in a good place in life.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Jhonny Salomon

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Jhonny Salomon