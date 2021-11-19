Where To Dine (In Or Out) This Thanksgiving In Boston

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we have rounded up some of the best places in Boston to dine out or enjoy dinner in with your family. From a lavish afternoon brunch to a feast to go, whether you opt for a luxurious meal out with your family or prefer a cozy dinner in, here’s a look at our top picks for a haute Thanksgiving:

Photo Credit: Boston Harbor Hotel

If you are looking to enjoy a celebratory brunch, the Boston Harbor Hotel will be hosting its grand annual holiday favorite on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A live jazz quartet will be on hand and diners will enjoy the day’s high-end offerings that include roasted Vermont fresh turkey with bordelaise gravy; white truffle carbonara with Piedmont white truffles; tenderloin beef wellington, sushi and sashimi along with a modern raw bar.

Photo Credit: Don Riddle Photography

At The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, Artisan Bistro is hosting a four-course prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving day from 1 to 8 p.m. Here, you still start off with a sampling of Cinderella Pumpkin Bisque before moving onto the second course of either roasted heirloom carrots or char grilled romaine with confit tomato. From here, choose among Heritage turkey with maple sausage dressing; braised lamb loin with mushroom bread pudding; olive oil poached New England sea bass; or bronzed tofu filet. Be sure to save some room for the pumpkin cheesecake or Woodford Bourbon pecan tart served with brown butter gelato.

Photo Credit: Mandarin Oriental, Boston

If you are looking to host a lavish spread at your home, you won’t want to miss Mandarin Oriental, Boston’s holiday feast to go. Executive Banquet Chef Robert Angelo Jr. has created a menu that features a choice of whole butter and herb roasted turkey; Applewood smoked ham; or lemon and herb baked salmon with dill yogurt. Side dishes include everything from creamy mashed potatoes to green beans with shallot butter. For a holiday to remember, book the Thanksgiving Stay with All the Trimmings package that includes accommodations, gourmet dinner for two or four in the privacy of your room and a three-course dinner for two at Atlantic Fish Company to be enjoyed before or after the holiday.

Photo Credit: OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

OAK Long Bar + Kitchen will be offering four a la carte specials starting at 11 a.m. along with its all day menu. Sip on a specialty Turkey Old Fashioned cocktail featuring a house made turkey-infused bourbon while dining on crispy Brussels sprout with golden shallots; and bacon wrapped turkey breast roulade served with traditional gravy. You’ll be glad you saved room for the pecan pie with cinnamon whipped cream and Feuilletine crumble.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street

At One+One in the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Chef Daniel Burger has designed a delicious three course Thanksgiving menu being offered from 1 to 7 p.m. Start off with a sampling of roasted kaboucha squash soup with crispy prosciutto and toasted pepitas, or a poached pear salad with kale, brussels sprouts, cranberries, goat cheese and pear-shallot vinaigrette. For main events, choose from roasted turkey breast with chestnut stuffing, haricot verts, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce; roasted ribeye with pommes puree, brown sugar-glazed baby carrots and red wine jus; or a seasonal vegetarian option. A dessert buffet will feature everything from pumpkin pie, apple crisp, pecan pie, and cranberry-mascarpone verrine with walnut cake and vanilla; to chocolate entremet with chocolate mousse, ginger and peated-whiskey ganache. For a more intimate gathering, you can rent a specialty suite and enjoy a Thanksgiving family buffet that includes local farm-to-table trimmings. If you prefer a family-style dinner to enjoy at home, you can celebrate with their three-course menu featuring all the trimmings.

Photo Credit: Brasserie

In the South End, Brasserie is celebrating a traditional Thanksgiving with a haute dinner to go that includes sliced turkey breast with cranberry sauce and gravy; pomme puree whipped Idaho potatoes; “An American in Paris” stuffing made with brioche and green bean casserole. Add a bottle of 2018 Francois Labet Vieilles Bourgogne Rouge or 2019 Domaine Vocoret et Fils Chablis for the perfect complement.