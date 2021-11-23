The return of Art Basel and Miami Art Week has the Magic City buzzing. From luxury fashion brands making an appearance and artists on the rise to the Miami art-scene staples like Art Miami coming back for its 31st season, this year is expected to be the most impactful yet. In fact, according to Nick Korniloff, executive vice president and director of Art Miami, the cancellation of the show in 2020 fostered a new appreciation and excitement around the galleries this season. “When you don’t have shows, you realize how valuable they are, and it’s really about the [living] artists getting the exposure,” he explains. “For me, it’s always been about bringing our dealers and community together, and I can’t think of a more important year to do that.”

Ahead, discover Haute Living’s ultimate guide to the most highly-anticipated week of the year, Art Basel Miami Beach 2021.

JOSÉ ANDRÉS & SERGE ATTUKWEI CLOTTEY AT THE RITZ CARLTON SOUTH BEACH

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serge Attukwei Clottey

At the intersection of the culinary and visual arts, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach will host Michelin-starred chef Jose Andres and rising-star artist Serge Attukwei Clottey to showcase their impactful efforts in sustainability and globalization through the initiative Art for Good.

DAISIES AT THE STANDARD SPA MIAMI BEACH

The Standard Spa Miami Beach will partner with Paige Silveria on DAISIES, a collaborative art project of site-specific presentations by artists Bill Strobeck, Gabby Schwan, Frank Dorrey and Carlotta Kohl.

DANIEL ARSHAM “SKETCHBOOK” SIGNING AT THE MIAMI BEACH EDITION

The Miami Beach EDITION. The Lobby Bar will be hosting special events throughout the week. On Wednesday, December 1st from 4:00pm-6:00pm, Daniel Arsham will be having a special “Sketchbook” signing at the Lobby Bar in. The Lobby Bar will be hosting special events throughout the week.

IDEAS TO WAKE UP TO AT EAST MIAMI

EAST Miami, the business lifestyle hotel brand under Swire Hotels, has launched its newest program Ideas To Wake Up To with the theme “Creativity & Business,” bringing business leaders and creatives together for a series of short, casual talks and informal networking sessions to connect and inspire each other’s communities.

ICONS, TRANSFORMED: SHUTTERSTOCK X BRADLEY THEODORE COLLABORATION AT W SOUTH BEACH

Shutterstock is collaborating with distinguished global artist Bradley Theodore for an exclusive cocktail party during Miami Art Week at W South Beach. The event will include a pop-up gallery showcasing a selection of Theodore’s latest creative innovation, transforming stunning visuals from Shutterstock’s premium collection of photography into his well-known skeletal design.

MUSEUM OF GRAFFITI BEACHSIDE EXHIBIT AT THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH

Photo Credit: The Confidante Miami Beach

The Confidante Miami Beach is hosting a series of events around the launch of the newest Museum of Graffiti Beachside exhibit featuring a body of work called “10 outta 10” by the Few and Far All-Female Graffiti Crew, an assemblage of talented female artists and skaters from around the world celebrating their 10 year anniversary.

0N1FORCE AT MOXY SOUTH BEACH

On Wednesday, December 1st, 0N1Force—who launched their first collection with $100 million in trade value in its first week—will be hosting a panel at UPSIDE at Moxy South Beach at 8:00pm. Notable collectors include Logan Paul, Steve Aoki, Snoop Dogg, Bobby Hundreds, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

FAENA DISTRICT

Located in the heart of the Faena District, the Faena Art Project Room marks the first dedicated space for the nonprofit organization in Miami, serving as a platform for experimentation and development of innovative ideas. The inaugural program will feature Barcelona-based artist Andrés Reisinger’s The Smell of Pink, an immersive multisensory site-specific installation. Faena Art commissioned various artworks by Pilar Zeta, including Hall of Visions, a site-specific monumental installation for Faena Beach, and a sculpture titled Hatch, to be featured at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach Cathedral.

GRUPO ARCA EXHIBITION

Grupo Arca is hosting an event and exhibition with David Grutman, Masa Gallery, and OMR with a special menu by Chef Gabriela Camara of Mexico City’s Contramar at their Esrawe Studio & Superflex designed Wynwood Showroom.

ENNE MIAMI OPENING

Global design brand ENNE arrives in the US with new Miami Design District location, unveiling new collection with pieces by Christophe Pillet, Marconato Maurizio and Maurizio Manzoni; champagne lounge in Design District with Ruinart.

HÄSTENS GRAND VIVIDUS UNVEILING BY FERRIS RAFAUL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hästens

Hästens Miami is debuting the $500,000 Grand Vividus Bed—coined the “world’s most comfortable bed”—in the Miami Design District showroom, designed by Ferris Rafauli (the same designer of Drake’s home in Toronto).

THE FIRST-EVER NFT BZL CONFERENCE AT FTX ARENA

On November 30th, NFT BZL will be hosting the first-ever conference aiming to further educate and inspire its audience on NFTs and their impact. Industry innovators and thought leaders will host panels and discussions about the transition from web 2.0 to web 3.0, how NFT’s are disrupting the art industry and how to invest in NFT’s, alongside new product announcements and digital galleries. Notable speakers include Gary Vaynerchuck, Tim Draper, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, Alex Mashinsky, YesJulz, Justin Blau, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the website here.

TEZOS: HUMANS + MACHINES: NFTS AND THEH EVER-EVOLVING WORLD OF ART

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tezos

The rapidly growing world of generative and NFT art will be in the spotlight, including a unique interactive NFT exhibition from Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain and official partner of Art Basel Miami. Titled Humans + Machines: NFTs and the Ever-Evolving World of Art, the experience will explore the new frontier of art, technology and culture and invite audiences to create and mint their own NFTs on site. Tezos will be hosting a series of events throughout the week, which can be found here.

OUR FRIEND, JEAN AT TRILLER ART GALLERY

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Our Friend, Jean Exhibit

Curated by The Bishop Gallery and hosted by Triller—a trailblazing, AI-powered global platform—the world will see Basquiat in a more intimate and personal way than ever before with the Our Friend, Jean exhibition. The Bishop Gallery will be featuring early artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat” and will be open Monday, November 29th, through Saturday, December 4th, 2021. Location: Wynwood at BLK Miami Studios, located at 2060 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL.

THE JEFFREY DEITCH GALLERY S HATTERED GLASS

Shattered Glass, the acclaimed exhibition of new art by emerging artists of color that was shown at Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles last spring, will be presented in an expanded version—with 15 new artists—in the Design District’s Moore Building from November 29th through December 5th.

THE 2021 ANNUAL DESIGN COMMISSION: TOMORROW LAND

Photo Credit: Studio Proba x Enjoy Theh Weather

The Miami Design District will unveil Tomorrow Land, a physical and virtual site-specific installation of playfully designed sculptures, seating and ornamentation created by Studio Proba and Enjoy the Weather for the Annual Design Commission 2021. A dedicated app built around AR technology and proximity beacons will allow visitors to “collect” and digitally customize Studio Proba’s shapes and place their own custom totems throughout the Design District and beyond. Tomorrow Land will be live from November 2021 through May 2022 at Miami Design District.

CRAIG ROBINS COLLECTION

The annual re-hanging of Craig Robins’ contemporary art collection highlights 45 artworks by celebrated American conceptual artist John Baldessari (1931-2020), including highlights John Baldessari Clement Greenberg 1966-1968 and John Baldessari Kissing series: Simone Palm Trees (Near), 1975. Encompassing the disciplines of design, art, and architecture, the multifaceted collection features pieces by established favorites such as Zaha Hadid, Jean Prouvé, Richard Tuttle, and Marlene Dumas as well as recent acquisitions including work by Kenturah Davis, Sayre Gomez, Urs Fisher, and more. This will be from December 2nd through December 3rd from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at DACRA Headquarters: 3841 NE 2nd Avenue.

AKU WORLD: MIAMI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aku World

Conceptualized by artist and former MLB player Micah Johnson, Aku is a digital NFT astronaut that was created when a young boy asked if it was possible for astronauts to be black, that has since become the first NFT optioned for film and TV. For the first time, Aku will come to life to bring guests into his very own multi-layered world in Wynnwood from December 2nd through December 4th; to purchase tickets, click here.

DOM PÉRIGNON YACHT CONCIERGE

Dom Pérignon will be launching exclusive champagne experiences; a customized Dom Pérignon yacht will set sail along Biscayne Bay with white glove delivery of exceptional packages that include everything you need for an unforgettable champagne fête on a boat or waterfront residence. The Dom Perignon yacht concierge is available during Design Miami / Art Basel (December 1 – December 4) and can be reserved with 24-hr advance notice on Our Cellar.

LA PRAIRIE BEACH CLUB POP-UP

Photo Credit: Courtesy of La Prairie

La Prairie will be hosting a pop-up offering guests a beachfront installation to enjoy signature indulgences from La Prairie’s Swiss Luxury House through “Art of Perfection” beauty treatments, umbrellas and lounge chairs, and a raised deck for seating and mingling. The Beach Club will take place from 12 – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Additionally, La Prairie will reveal its latest artistic collaboration with Taiwanese new media artist, choreographer and dancer Wen-Chi Su.

BRUGAL 1888 LA VENTANITA

During Art Basel week, Brugal 1888, a premium rum produced in the Dominican Republic, will collaborate with artist Cesar Menchaca to create handcrafted Brugal 1888 bottles that incorporate Huichol art. Menchaca will showcase these vibrant custom bottles at the launch of Brugal 1888’s third location for “La Ventanita” – a four-part Miami-area pop-up series – at the chic Nauti Grind Bodega at the Nautilus by Arlo, from December 1-10.

UR SPECIAL COFFEE AT THE BAGEL CLUB MIAMI

From November 29th-December 4th, The Art Plug presents Ur Special Coffee at The Bagel Club Miami alongside viral animator Danny Casale (Coolman Coffeedan), featuring the world’s most expensive cup of coffee priced at $1,000.

ART MIAMI + CONTEXT ART MIAMI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Art Miami

Art Miami returns for its 31st edition November 30th through December 5th, 2021 at the prestigious waterfront location of One Miami Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay in the heart of Downtown Miami. Art Miami will showcase an array of iconic and signature investment quality art works, dynamic projects and special installations across more than 135 international galleries from 17 countries representing 60 cities. For the full schedule and times of the fair, visit the website here.

WYNWOOD WALLS

Wynwood Walls, the famed epicenter of the Wynwood Arts District, has announced the theme of “Agents of Change” and the debut of 13 new installations for Miami Art Week 2021. CEO and Curator Jessica Goldman Srebnick has selected a roster of global artists to create new murals at the Wynwood Walls including AIKO, Diogo “Addfuel” Machado, Bordalo ii, David Flores, Scott Froschauer, Joe Iurato, KAI, Kayla Mahaffey, Mantra, Ernesto Maranje, Greg Mike, Farid Rueda, and for the first time, Wynwood Walls will open one wall to a local artist in an “Open Call” competition.

FTX PRESENTS ‘WYNWOOD STUDIOS’

Produced by Abracadabra & Hurry Up Slowly, FTX—a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange with a mission to grow the digital currency ecosystem—will present the inaugural NFT Art Party Exhibition as a four-day pop-up experience combining music, art and crypto technology from December 1st-4th with top headliners like Diplo, Guy Gerber and Kaz James. For tickets, click here to purchase.

THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF SCOPE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SCOPE