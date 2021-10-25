Meet The Matchmakers Making Love Happen For Elite Singles

Eligible bachelors and bachelorettes who have achieved success in almost every aspect of their lives expect the same when it comes to finding their match. As such, Amber Lee and Sandra Myers, who have a combined 50 years of experience matching high-net-worth singles across the U.S., founded Select Date Society to provide singles a clear path to success in the dating arena.

Unlike most matchmakers who only have male clients, Lee and Myers are trailblazers in the industry with having a nearly 50/50 ratio of male/female clients who are looking for love. The high-end boutique matchmaking service caters to upscale professional singles across the country providing unparalleled personalized searches for their discerning clients. Myers explains, “Essentially, we act as an executive search firm for your love life.”

“Our highly effective, proprietary matchmaker recruiting method, combined with meeting with each and every one of our clients to understand who they are and what they are looking for, provides the launching pad for any serious client to meet their perfect match,” says Lee.

To match the incredibly high standards of each of their clients, the matchmakers at Select Date Society adopt clients as family and allow engagement throughout the process. They offer three packages: Access Level (prices start at $15k); Concierge Level (prices start at $20k); and Platinum Level (prices start at $25k), each tailored to a client’s specific needs.

To inquire more about the service and get struck by Cupid’s bow, contact the Select Date Society Matchmaking team at 1-(877)-344-9544 or https://selectdatesociety.com/inquiry/

Written in partnership with Select Date Society