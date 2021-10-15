Photo Credit: Louis XIII

Today, luxury cognac house Louis XIII introduced its ultra-rare red decanter, dubbed N°XIII, to the world’s most exclusive nightclubs. And when we say exclusive, we mean exclusive: only 200 bottles exist. With only one bottle per nightclub, this means that only 0.0000038361% of people worldwide will have the chance to experience N°XIII.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII

N°XIII allows guests to explore a whole new expression of time. Nightlife is defined by a sense of freedom, pleasure and celebration, all of which are captured and amplified by the N°XIII tasting ritual: a red individually numbered crystal decanter, revealed from under a LED cloche. Six red bespoke crystal glasses on a luminous tray accompany it, standing out from the crowd. Red is the defining color of the experience, capturing the passion, electricity and lifeforce of the night.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII

The cognac is served using a special cognac pipette, known as the Spear, to prolong the drop by drop service ritual.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII

The brand has collaborated with Saint Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in Europe, to create the striking handmade N°XIII red decanter and red cognac glasses. The vibrant red hue of the glass can only be achieved using a secret process that requires the addition of gold. Saint-Louis’ shared passion for tradition, savoir faire and innovation comes to life in the rare decanters: blown, cut, decorated and engraved by hand, and individually numbered, it is finished with the LOUIS XIII signature dentelle spikes and a palladium neck.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII

Following a N°XIII tasting ritual, clients may leave the nightclub with their N°XIII decanter (if the rules of the club and local legal regulations allow) as a treasured souvenir of the most memorable of nights. The NFC enabled stopper grants the owner exclusive access to the LOUIS XIII Society and all its membership benefits.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII

Louis XIII cognac is the result of the life achievement of generations of cellar masters, blending the finest eaux-de-vie using grapes grown exclusively in Grande Champagne. It is essential for the cognac to be experienced as a ritual, drop by drop, to reveal a prolonged and evolving expression of flavor, in a single moment of excellence. Customers who want to try their luck by ordering one of the N°XIII Experiences can log on Louis XIII Society or directly through the select nightclubs. A brand ambassador will contact each of them to organize this unique adventure.

Photo Credit: Louis XIII