Modern Masterpieces: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Fashion, Feature Stories, News

For the Fall-Winter 2021 collection, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, collaborated with renowned Italian artistic design atelier Fornasetti—further revealing the maison’s mission to blend the worlds of fashion and art. “With this collaboration, I wanted to use the pieces to evoke the continuing modernity of Fornasetti’s artistic world,” says Ghesquiere. “Fornasetti’s enduring body of work is the realization of a remarkable hand-drawn technique and magical take on the world, and I am particularly drawn to the way Fornasetti reexplored and reworked the heritage of classicism and ancient Rome, adding new references to historical imagery.” The collection is comprised of clothing and accessories that draw upon specific Fornasetti themes and artworks selected by Ghesquiere and artistic director Barnaba Fornasetti, such as the Cannes bag in the Fornasetti black-and-white architectural drawing reminiscent of the Renaissance-era Florence Baptistery, as well as velvet dresses and shimmery printed jersey tops featuring Fornasetti drawings of ancient statues overlaid on high-tech thermal-camera imagery. Ghesquiere’s contemporary eye and Fornasetti’s magical depiction of the world come together in this collection to create true modern masterpieces. 

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES
STYLING DAVIAN LAIN
HAIR STYLIST  JEROME CULTERA, L’ATELIER NYC USING LIVING PROOF
MAKEUP ARTIST MARK EDIO, SEE MANAGEMENT USING DIOR BEAUTY
MODELS GUNCE GOZUTOK, FUSION MODELS & TATIA AKHALAIA, MUSE MANAGEMENT
PHOTO ASSISTANT DUNCAN MELLOR
FASHION ASSISTANT ALEXANDER WILLIAMS
SHOT ON LOCATION AT FLOYD BENNETT FILED IN NEW YORK 

All clothing and accessories by Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2021.

Louis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

Louis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark SquiresLouis Vuitton's Women's Fall/Winter 2021 CollectionPhoto Credit: Mark Squires

