For the Fall-Winter 2021 collection, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, collaborated with renowned Italian artistic design atelier Fornasetti—further revealing the maison’s mission to blend the worlds of fashion and art. “With this collaboration, I wanted to use the pieces to evoke the continuing modernity of Fornasetti’s artistic world,” says Ghesquiere. “Fornasetti’s enduring body of work is the realization of a remarkable hand-drawn technique and magical take on the world, and I am particularly drawn to the way Fornasetti reexplored and reworked the heritage of classicism and ancient Rome, adding new references to historical imagery.” The collection is comprised of clothing and accessories that draw upon specific Fornasetti themes and artworks selected by Ghesquiere and artistic director Barnaba Fornasetti, such as the Cannes bag in the Fornasetti black-and-white architectural drawing reminiscent of the Renaissance-era Florence Baptistery, as well as velvet dresses and shimmery printed jersey tops featuring Fornasetti drawings of ancient statues overlaid on high-tech thermal-camera imagery. Ghesquiere’s contemporary eye and Fornasetti’s magical depiction of the world come together in this collection to create true modern masterpieces.

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES

STYLING DAVIAN LAIN

HAIR STYLIST JEROME CULTERA, L’ATELIER NYC USING LIVING PROOF

MAKEUP ARTIST MARK EDIO, SEE MANAGEMENT USING DIOR BEAUTY

MODELS GUNCE GOZUTOK, FUSION MODELS & TATIA AKHALAIA, MUSE MANAGEMENT

PHOTO ASSISTANT DUNCAN MELLOR

FASHION ASSISTANT ALEXANDER WILLIAMS

SHOT ON LOCATION AT FLOYD BENNETT FILED IN NEW YORK

All clothing and accessories by Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2021.

Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires Photo Credit: Mark Squires