This year marks the centennial of the iconic Italian luxury fashion house. For creative director Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s long history cannot be contained within a single inaugural act. “In my work, I caress the roots of the past to create unexpected inflorescences, carving the matter through grafting and pruning,” he says. “I appeal to such abilities to reinhabit what has already been given. And to the blending, the transitions, the fractures, the concatenations.” To celebrate brand’s monumental milestone, the Aria collection for fall/winter 2021 reimagines the famous Bamboo Bag in a range of styles, as well as presenting a new collection of contemporary gender-neutral jewelry, Link to Love. Together — photographed at Manhattan’s Beekman Hotel — these handbags and fine jewelry embody the timelessness of the house and the beloved design heritage that is eternally Gucci.

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY JEFFREY WESTBROOK

STYLING LIZ SERWIN, REPRESENTED BY JUDY CASEY

PHOTO ASSISTANT SETH ABEL

SHOT ON LOCATION AT THE BEEKMAN HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY

