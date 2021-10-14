Jeffrey Wright
Chanel Opens A New, Art-Filled Boutique At The Wynn Las Vegas Today

City Guide, Fashion, News

ChanelPhoto Credit: Chanel

CHANEL opened a glorious new boutique at The Wynn Las Vegas today and it’s definitely going to be a mecca for fans of the brand.

The new, 8,000-square-foot space will showcase the best of the brand, including Ready-to-Wear, handbags, shoes, and costume jewelry. It will also house a selection of Watches & Fine Jewelry and Fragrance & Beauty.

ChanelPhoto Credit: Chanel

The boutique was conceived by long-standing CHANEL collaborator, New York based architect Peter Marino. The façade is rendered in sleek black and white pleated stone panels, with accents of metallic gold that reflect the radiance of Las Vegas, while masterfully reinterpreting the codes of the House. Inside, the energized space is comprised of a series of rooms with a rich ambience that draws on Mademoiselle Chanel’s legendary Paris apartment at 31 rue Cambon.

Clients are invited to enter the boutique through one of three entrances. They will then be transported to two lavish Ready-to-Wear salons located off the main entrance, which are accentuated by gold leaf and poured resin walls that illuminate the diverse range of Virginie Viard’s resolutely modern collections. Couches in custom beige and black metallic upholsteries and vintage lighting fixtures enhance the residential feel of the boutique.

ChanelPhoto Credit: Chanel

Gabrielle Chanel’s long-standing admiration for the arts is evident throughout the space, which is accented with a selection of works curated by Peter Marino. Two white camellia paintings by Peter Dayton adorn the walls of a private fitting room, a handmade chair in solid aluminum with anodized black coating by Jack Eriksson and a ceramic lion by Bruno Gambone are located in the first Ready-to-Wear salon, and a gold oil painting by Thomas Fougeirol encased in a bronze coffee table resides in the second Ready-to-­Wear salon.

A shoe salon located in the boutique offers the complete shoe collection, from furry ski boots to two-tone quilted leather lace-up boots, and black leather camellia mules. Shimmering gold leaf and white panels create a vibrant and airy space, bringing focus to two stunning crystal and gold sweeping chandeliers by Goossens—a nod to the bronze and crystal chandeliers found in Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment. At the rear of the salon, a wall of white pleated panels with gold embroidery lead to a set of double French doors that open to reveal a private terrace overlooking the majestic Lake of Dreams and the Wynn waterfall. Two additional spacious salons highlight a rich curation of handbags, small leather goods, and accessories, including seasonal reinterpretations of the iconic 2.55 and 11.12 handbags.

ChanelPhoto Credit: Chanel

A dedicated Watches & Fine Jewelry salon, with its own entrance, will feature a selection of High Jewelry, Fine Jewelry from the COCO CRUSH, CAMÉLIA and COMÈTE collections, and J12 Caliber 12.1, the newest interpretation of the iconic J12. The modern black and white color palette of the interior is softened by custom woven curtains and a Louis XV gilded wood mirror.

The boutique will debut with the Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection designed by Artistic Director Virginie Viard.

ChanelPhoto Credit: Chanel

CHANEL at Wynn Las Vegas is located at 3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard

