Timeless. Tradition. Transcendence. Cartier’s Tank watch is the pure embodiment of the luxury jeweler and watchmaker’s prestige and has truly withstood the test of time. Over a century ago, in 1917, Louis Cartier debuted a new, sophisticated aesthetic that gave the traditional round watch a sleek, rectangular style. Today, Cartier has evolved the Tank watch into two new interpretations—the Tank Must and Tank Louis Cartier timepieces—photographed by Haute Living alongside pieces from the maison’s remarkable High Jewelry collection to reveal the enduring elegance of the Tank.

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY DAVID BECHTEL, LOFT CREATIVE GROUP

MODEL AVISHA TEWANI, PARTS MODELS LLC

SHOT WITH CARTIER AS THE EXCLUSIVE JEWELER AND WATCHMAKER

