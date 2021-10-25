Nikola Vucevic
The Test of Time: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Iconic Cartier Tank

Fashion, Haute Time, News

Timeless. Tradition. Transcendence. Cartier’s Tank watch is the pure embodiment of the luxury jeweler and watchmaker’s prestige and has truly withstood the test of time. Over a century ago, in 1917, Louis Cartier debuted a new, sophisticated aesthetic that gave the traditional round watch a sleek, rectangular style. Today, Cartier has evolved the Tank watch into two new interpretations—the Tank Must and Tank Louis Cartier timepieces—photographed by Haute Living alongside pieces from the maison’s remarkable High Jewelry collection to reveal the enduring elegance of the Tank.

CREATIVE & FASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY DAVID BECHTEL, LOFT CREATIVE GROUP
MODEL AVISHA TEWANI, PARTS MODELS LLC
SHOT WITH CARTIER AS THE EXCLUSIVE JEWELER AND WATCHMAKER

CARTIER TANK WATCHPhoto Credit: David Bechtel, Loft Creative GroupCARTIER TANK WATCHPhoto Credit: David Bechtel, Loft Creative GroupCARTIER TANK WATCHPhoto Credit: David Bechtel, Loft Creative GroupCARTIER TANK WATCHPhoto Credit: David Bechtel, Loft Creative Group

