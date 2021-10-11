Photo Credit: Courtesy of John HardyOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and some of Haute Living’s favorite luxury brands are making a difference through various initiatives—making fashion truly matter.

JIMMY CHOO

In partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), Jimmy Choo launched a limited-edition capsule collection of nine shoe styles and handbags in the perfect shade of bright pink. Jimmy Choo will donate 20 percent of purchases to the BCRF, up to $100,000. Click here to shop the full Power In Purpose collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

DAVID YURMAN

This month, David Yurman launched exclusive styles in partnership with the BCRF and will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the organization—with the exception of the Pink Rubber Cable bracelet ($20), with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting the BCRF. Click here to shop the full BCRF collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman

RALPH LAUREN

Launched in 2000, the Pink Pony Campaign is Ralph Lauren’s global initiative in the fight against cancer. This fall, the company launched a unisex Pink Pony Fleece Hoodie, and 100 percent of the purchase price will be directed to an international network of cancer charities. Click here to shop the Pink Pony collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

ROXANNE ASSOULIN

In honor of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Roxanne Assoulin partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation in support of their mission to help women now by launching their new Think Pink line. Click here to shop the collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roxanne Assoulin Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roxanne Assoulin

JOURNELLE

Beginning October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2022, Journelle, the luxury lingerie brand and retailer, will be donating 15% of retail sales on Journelle.com and in store of their signature Journelle Romy Demi Bra in Flamingo to Susan G. Komen® in support of breast cancer research. Click here to shop the signature piece.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Journelle