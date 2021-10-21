Miami’s culinary scene is continuing to expand like never before, and these are the new it restaurants that have entered the South Beach scene—and stay tuned, there’s a few more to be added to the list in the coming weeks.

MEET DALIA

Photo Credit: Felipe CuevasSituated on the iconic Ocean Drive, meet Dalia brings a new culinary concept to the neighborhood: innovative Mediterranean cuisine. Helmed by Charles Kabouth, Danny Soberano, and Ricardo Tabet of INK Entertainment, the leading North American lifestyle, and entertainment company, meet Dalia is the first of five to-open restaurants and bars that INK will bring to South Florida. “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio in Miami with the opening of meet Dalia,” says Charles Khabouth, Founder and CEO of INK Entertainment. “meet Dalia will bring the flavors of the Mediterranean to Ocean Drive with an outstanding menu featuring the freshest ingredients and an unbelievable culinary experience.” The menu celebrates modern Mediterranean dishes by fusing the finest ingredients from around the world, curating a selection of classic coastal dishes with a signature spin like Fattouch with pomegranate vinaigrette, a fresh, flaky Branzino en croute, and coconut galaktoboureko for dessert. The design gives a nod to the building’s art deco heritage while paying tribute to its essence through jewels of old plaster, lavish light fixtures, and curated Turkish rugs. Meet Dalia is located at 640 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach.

ORNO

Photo Credit: Christian Santiago PhotographyLocated inside of the THesis Hotel Miami in Coral Gables, Orno, is a modern restaurant with an open-kitchen concept, helmed by James Beard Nominee and Food & Wine’s Best New Chef of 2020, Chef Niven Patel. Orno offers guests a true, farm-to-table experience using locally sourced ingredients from Chef Patel’s very own farm, Rancho Patel. The restaurant consists of New American cuisine featuring the finest selection of meats and seafood. Wood-fired culinary creations are complimented by specialty cocktails inspired by literary classics which can be enjoyed in the main dining room or in The Library, Orno’s hideaway lounge and private dining room. Orno is open for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5:30PM to 10PM, and Friday and Saturday from 5:30PM to 11PM.

JIA

Photo Credit: Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.comAnother new, notable restaurant enters Miami’s iconic South of Fifth neighborhood. Jia, a modern Chinese dinner club, is bringing elevated Cantonese-style cuisine and eclectic elegance to the neighborhood. Local restaurant veteran, hospitality entrepreneur, and owner of Jia, Ken Ray was thrilled to be a part of the burgeoning neighborhood. “South of Fifth’s First Street has become a genuine culinary destination with powerhouse brands like Carbone, Estiatorio Milos, Papi Steak, and the Prime restaurants—all with some of the most successful groups in the country behind them,” Ray tells Haute Living. “Great Chinese food is an extremely under-represented category in Miami Beach, and with the massive influx of New Yorkers and West Coasters coming into the neighborhood, the timing for Jia is now,” he adds.

The dining destination serves as the first to introduce elevated Chinese cuisine to the area, spearheaded by award-winning internationally renowned Executive Chef Weng Choon “William” Lai, with notable expertise in the Modern Cantonese Culinary Arts. One of Jia’s standout dishes is Chef’s Master Char Siew, an iconic honey-roasted pork dish representative of authentic Chinese BBQ culture that has long been a staple of tradition in Chef Weng Choon’s hometown. But, it’s not just about the food. Jia’s cocktail program is led by acclaimed local bartender and internationally-recognized, Michael Parish. The design mimics Jia’s bold personality and inherent cultural definition of appreciation and affection while celebrating the fusion of Chinese, Art Deco, and Tropical Flair. Fusing contemporary gourmet Chinese cuisine, signature cocktail programming, and an elevated dinner club entertainment element, Jia redefines the upscale dining and nightlife experience in South Beach, located at 808 1st St, Miami Beach.

WINKER’S DINER

Photo Credit: Michael PisarriDavid Grutman, the Founder of Groot Hospitality which includes notable nightlife restaurants like Komodo, Papi Steak, and Swan, stuns the Miami culinary scene once again. But this time, with a more casual concept. Like all of Grutman’s properties, the new Winker’s Diner is a deeply personal project for Grutman embodying a heartfelt wink-and-nod to a communal atmosphere and experience. “Winker’s is my version of a classic neighborhood diner, the kind you find all across America,” reveals Grutman. “Our location [on Miami Beach’s Alton Road] is at the perfect intersection of a residential area and somewhere that you find a lot of tourists in Miami. That said, whether you’re a local or a visitor, Winker’s was created to feel familiar and welcoming.” The diner is teeming with nostalgia with its retro color palette, teal blue pullman leather booths, and bronzed-metal accents, yet perfectly morphs into the current Miami Beach vibe. The 240-seat, day-to-night outpost offers classic diner dishes like all-day breakfast plates and upgraded deli-style sandwiches with the Grutman elevation, as well as fun, personal touches on the menu like Dave’s Pastrami or Beckham’s Fish & Chips. “It’s the kind of place you can stop by almost on auto-pilot, knowing you’ll get great, easygoing comfort food, a cool cocktail, or even a delicious milkshake,” adds Grutman. Winker’s is located at 1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach.