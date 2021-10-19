Lincoln Center, an iconic New York City neighborhood home to the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, has welcomed back the legendary Atlantic Grill after an eight-month revitalization.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atlantic Grill

Operating under the new management of Monte Carlo Hospitality Group (MCHG) and renowned Michelin-starred Chef Antonio Salvatore of Casa Limone, the restaurant has officially reopened this month, offering the freshest seafood and highest quality meats, now with a touch of Chef Antonio’s Mediterranean influence. Perhaps the most immediate change to the restaurant is the intimacy: what was once two expansive dining rooms spanning from 64th to 65th street, the space now seats 65 for a more luxurious dining experience.

MCHG designed the space to honor the restaurant’s heritage while also incorporating design elements of the nearby Lincoln Center. Reclaimed wood paneling from the former 64th Street dining room is now fixed upon the walls and accented by vibrant red and blue velvet curtains to mimic dramatic stage curtains, and classic chandeliers hang from the piano black-lacquered ceiling and are mixed with modern light fixtures that shine onto the forest green velvet and leather seating. Just off the bar, guests may view the active Sushi bar, which the team kept from the 64th Street dining room, alongside a fresh fish display and a live lobster tank. Some of the paintings and photographs from the restaurant’s previous life remain on display, and greeting guests upon arrival is the addition of a mural of President Abraham Lincoln, a playful touch to reference the neighborhood, on the building’s brick wall by Portuguese artist VHILS.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atlantic Grill

When it comes to the menu, Chef Antonio gave it a modern refresh that features beloved dishes like the continuation of the raw bar and sushi bar selections alongside Chef Antonio’s Mediterranean flare for the ultimate surf & turf experience.

The menu has also placed a more significant emphasis on the “catch of the day” program where the daily catch is represented on the menu in various ways for guests to enjoy, such as sashimi, ceviche, grilled, whole-roasted, and more. As a full celebration of the deep blue waters, the menu is inspired by the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. It has some nods to seafood dishes and ingredients located in or near other major global bodies of water. The wine program consists of approximately 160 labels, mostly of American varietals accentuated by favorite European and South American varietals with accessible glass and bottle options.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atlantic Grill

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atlantic Grill

If you happen to be in the neighborhood, Atlantic Grill is a must-visit dining destination. Atlantic Grill will be open Monday – Sunday for lunch (Noon – 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 p.m. – 10 p.m.), with hours subject to change. Reservations will be available on the Open Table, and walk-ins are also welcome.