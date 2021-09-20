William H. Macy
Miami Nightclub Mogul Marc Roberts Joined By Connor McGregor For 62nd Birthday Party

Celebrities, News

Photo Credit: SHEERAZ, INC

Hugely successful entrepreneur and real estate mogul, Marc Roberts, celebrated his 62nd birthday a West Hollywood rooftop bar this past weekend. Roberts has made a name for himself in South Florida for multiple big splashes in the development industry and most recently, for setting out to bring Las Vegas to Miami with the new E11EVEN Hotel and Residences. Roberts is also the first person to take a sports management company public in the United States. Clearly, business is booming, so it is only right to celebrate.

It was only fitting then, that a man who wears so many hats was joined by such illustrious company. Fresh off a bit of red-carpet controversy, Connor McGregor joined Roberts at West Hollywood Rooftop Club, Harriett’s. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champ was seen enjoying himself and throwing back shots with his entourage. McGregor’s recent run-in with musical artist Machine Gun Kelly seems to be far behind him as the smiles and energy was abundant at the birthday party.

Photo Credit: SHEERAZ, INC

In fact, McGregor, who was sporting a crisp tuxedo at Marc Roberts’ birthday festivities, is said to have even invited Machine Gun Kelly to his next fight, as a sign of the aforementioned scuffle being nothing but water under the bridge. There seemed to be nothing but good energy at Roberts’ party. McGregor and the rest of Roberts’ guests were all in good spirits for what seemed to be an unforgettable evening.

