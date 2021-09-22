William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living

Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in Chicago Pays A Beautiful Design Homage To The City

City Guide, Fashion, News, Travel

Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in ChicagoPhoto Credit: Paul Warchol

This month, Louis Vuitton unveiled its newly-designed store in Chicago’s premier shopping destination, Oakbrook Center. For the renovation, the luxury Maison did what they do best in marrying Louis Vuitton’s renowned heritage and craftsmanship with the modern world through weaving innovative materials and architectural elements into the design.

An integral aspect of the store’s interior makeover included incorporating work from local artisans, a homage to the city’s thriving cultural community. In fact, Vuitton tapped Chicago-based artist Mitch Reardon to feature his vibrant, maze-like paintings, alongside contemporary furniture inspired by American Shaker traditions, Scandinavian modernism, and Japanese woodworking from 57th Designs, a company located on the city’s Southside focused on sustainability. Chicago is also home to Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, whose ready-to-wear collection—along with Women’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière—are on display throughout the store. 

Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in ChicagoPhoto Credit: Paul Warchol

For the ultimate in bespoke luxury, Louis Vuitton’s historical tradition of hand-crafted customization is prevalent through an on-site hot-stamping—a service that offers both local and visiting clients the opportunity to personalize a variety of the iconic leather goods. A full fragrance counter offering the Maison’s inspiring perfumes and colognes by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud completes the compelling display.

Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in Chicago

The Chicago store is a true testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to integrating the timelessness of the Maison into the current culture. The expanded location will offer a diverse array of the Maison’s métiers, including women’s and men’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, publishing, ready-to-wear, shoes, travel, and watches at 49 Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook IL, 60523. For more information, visit the Louis Vuitton website, here. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Loewe Luxury Soap
Fashion
September 22, 2021
Loewe Just Launched A Line Of Luxury Soaps Inspired By Ancient Bathing Rituals
By Adrienne Faurote
Harry Shum Jr.
Celebrities
September 22, 2021
Harry Shum Jr. Gets Real About AAPI In Hollywood & What’s Going On With That “Crazy Rich Asians” Sequel
By Laura Schreffler
New York Fashion Week
City Guide
September 21, 2021
New York Is Back: Inside Haute Living’s New York Fashion Week Spring 2021 Recap
By Adrienne Faurote
William H. Macy
Cover Story
September 21, 2021
William H. Macy Is Taking The Time To Stop, Smell The Roses & Drink A Little Whiskey In His New, “Shameless”-Free Era
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami