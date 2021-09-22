Photo Credit: Paul Warchol

This month, Louis Vuitton unveiled its newly-designed store in Chicago’s premier shopping destination, Oakbrook Center. For the renovation, the luxury Maison did what they do best in marrying Louis Vuitton’s renowned heritage and craftsmanship with the modern world through weaving innovative materials and architectural elements into the design.

An integral aspect of the store’s interior makeover included incorporating work from local artisans, a homage to the city’s thriving cultural community. In fact, Vuitton tapped Chicago-based artist Mitch Reardon to feature his vibrant, maze-like paintings, alongside contemporary furniture inspired by American Shaker traditions, Scandinavian modernism, and Japanese woodworking from 57th Designs, a company located on the city’s Southside focused on sustainability. Chicago is also home to Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh, whose ready-to-wear collection—along with Women’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière—are on display throughout the store.

Photo Credit: Paul Warchol

For the ultimate in bespoke luxury, Louis Vuitton’s historical tradition of hand-crafted customization is prevalent through an on-site hot-stamping—a service that offers both local and visiting clients the opportunity to personalize a variety of the iconic leather goods. A full fragrance counter offering the Maison’s inspiring perfumes and colognes by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud completes the compelling display.

The Chicago store is a true testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to integrating the timelessness of the Maison into the current culture. The expanded location will offer a diverse array of the Maison’s métiers, including women’s and men’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, publishing, ready-to-wear, shoes, travel, and watches at 49 Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook IL, 60523. For more information, visit the Louis Vuitton website, here.