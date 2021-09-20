The highly-anticipated evening where fashion meets television has returned, and the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet did not disappoint. From Dior and Cartier to Prada and Chopard, the stars stepped out in award-winning looks last night, stunning the audience, and quite simply, bringing back the glamour of the red carpet.

Ahead, we’re revealing some of our favorite looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards to kick off an exciting award season to come.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roberto Coin

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Men

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chloé

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior