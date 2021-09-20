William H. Macy
Award-Winning Fashion: The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2021 Emmy Awards

Celebrities, Fashion, News

The highly-anticipated evening where fashion meets television has returned, and the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet did not disappoint. From Dior and Cartier to Prada and Chopard, the stars stepped out in award-winning looks last night, stunning the audience, and quite simply, bringing back the glamour of the red carpet.

Ahead, we’re revealing some of our favorite looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards to kick off an exciting award season to come.

Emmy Awards Fashion
Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “The Queen’s Gambit,” Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Dior Haute Couture pale yellow dress in silk lingerie satin and yellow opera coat in silk faille. She also wore two ​​Elsa Peretti® Diamonds by the Yard® necklaces down her back, along with Tiffany diamond and platinum earrings and a Tiffany bracelet and ring in platinum and 18k gold with unenhanced yellow sapphires. Makeup by Dior Beauty.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Emmy Awards Fashion
Cynthia Erivo stunned in Roberto Coin jewelry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Roberto Coin

Emmy Awards Fashion
Actress Elizabeth Olsen, nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, wore Chopard jewelry.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Emmy Awards Fashion
Jon Batiste wore a range of Cartier jewelry, including a Clash de Cartier bracelet.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Emmy Awards Fashion
Emmy winner, Brett Goldstein, wore a Dior Men black wool and silk peak lapel tuxedo, black cotton shirt, black silk bow tie and black leather derbies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior Men

Emmy Awards Fashion
Actress Gillian Anderson wore a Chloé made-to-measure dress. The look was designed by Gabriela Hearst and created bespoke by the Chloé ateliers in Paris for the occasion.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chloé

Emmy Awards Fashion
Nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy series, Hannah Einbinder wore a pink Prada jacquard gown with a bow detail on the back.

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Emmy Awards Fashion
Yara Shahidi wore a Dior Haute Couture green cache coeur gaze dress with a silk tulle and faille skirt. She also wore a Dior belt. Makeup by Dior Beauty.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Emmy Awards Fashion
Sophia Bush wore the Amelie Pink Silk Faille Gown from the Markarian Autumn/Winter 2020 Collection.

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Emmy Awards Fashion
Jurnee Smollett wore a Dior Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 corolla dress in greige hand-pleated raw silk gauze with fringed underskirt and Christian Louboutin. Makeup by Dior Beauty.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

 

