Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maria Tash

Beloved New York fine jewelry and luxury piercing brand Maria Tash has officially made its way to Miami. Maria Tash has found its new, temporary home in Bal Harbour Shops, marking the brand’s first-ever storefront in Miami—teasing the potential of permanently opening in the city. “I have beautiful memories of Bal Harbour dating back decades. I even remember what my mom bought for me on my first visit to the mall when I was a child. To be a part of the modern Bal Harbour is an honor, “says fine jewelry designer Maria Tash. “I am thrilled to finally be able to cater to the international clientele of Miami and Florida as a whole.”

Maria Tash will be the first brand to offer a luxury piercing experience at Bal Harbour Shops. Its spacious floor plan spans over 3,300 square feet that houses three designated piercing areas for customers. Maria Tash has been at the forefront of the fine jewelry and piercing industries for nearly three decades, offering a fresh perspective into the fine jewelry experience. The New York-based label has become synonymous with the Curated Ear®, an individualized look through which each client’s personal aesthetic and ear anatomy guide unique stylings that feature multiple studs and rings. To further celebrate the opening, Maria released a range of exclusive fine jewelry designs, only available at this location that features a colorful selection of rare rose-purple and light pink natural diamond pieces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maria Tash

Since its flagship opening in New York in 2004, Maria Tash has garnered a dedicated following of industry clients and celebrities worldwide, including Rihanna, Bad Bunny, and Maluma; in fact, all three celebrities were seen wearing Maria’s designs while out in the Magic City. The luxurious Miami pop-up location is just the beginning of the brand’s global expansion—and we can’t wait to see where Maria takes it.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maria Tash

MARIA TASH is located on Level 2 near Saks Fifth Avenue inside Bal Harbour Shops.