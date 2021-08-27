Photo Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

This week Cartier revealed its new Clash Unlimited collection—a collection that reinvents the iconic Clash de Cartier collection through exaggerated volumes and bold pieces—with long-time friend of the Maison and recently announced the face of the collection, Lily Collins. And, in true Cartier fashion, to celebrate the launch of the new collection, they hosted an intimate lavish dinner party in West Hollywood.

Photo Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The evening’s festivities kicked off when guests were treated to a private viewing of the exhibition that showcased the new assortment of limited-edition creations meant to shake up the conventions of fine jewelry and watches. The Clash Unlimited Exhibition, a concept designed for Cartier by Snarkitecture takes guests on a multi-room immersive journey featuring an exclusive soundscape produced and created by Finneas—who later performed that evening before dinner.

“To me, Clash represented the opportunity to redefine and rediscover what it is about art that moves me the most,” reveals Finneas. “In crafting this piece, my intention was to create something that flowed seamlessly between the different sonic landscapes that have inspired me most throughout my life. The power of a delicate piano, the aggression of an overdrive guitar, and the pulsing heartbeat of an electric leaning dance track. Music will always be the soundtrack to which we live our lives, and having the opportunity to work with Cartier has been one I’ve cherished.”

Upon entering the installation, guests get a rarified look into the exquisite craftsmanship of the highly exclusive pieces that make up the new collections, including a reversible high-jewelry necklace in white gold, onyx, and diamonds, and aptly named “mitten” watch in rose gold mesh and diamonds.

Other stand-out pieces included conical onyx rings with diamond inlay and studded bracelets, along with earrings, bracelets, and rings in a shagreen setting of white gold and amethyst, leaving the guests in awe.

Dinner featured an elegantly curated menu by Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, author, and culinary entrepreneur, Curtis Stone, giving a nod to his philosophy of sustainability and fresh ingredients while taking inspiration from the Clash de Cartier collection. Guests then indulged in one-of-a-kind high gloss black chocolate picot domes filled with matte silver mini macaroons by chef Chris Ford and inspired by Cartier’s new capsule collection to conclude the dinner.

Indeed, no one can host a dinner party like Cartier. Other notable guests in attendance included Ella Balinska, Global Ambassador, Panthère de Cartier, Dan Levy, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Ella Balinska, Ashe, Gracie Abrams, Benny Blanco, Claudia Sulewski, Renell Medrano, and more.

Photo Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

And, if you’re in the area, the iconic exhibition is open to the public at 8552 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, California, from 10 AM-7 PM on August 25 – September 1, and 10 AM-3 PM on August 26.