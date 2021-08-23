Photo Credit: Mason Poole

“Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” The Carters reveal. Today, global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. announced that the ultimate power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, will star in its latest campaign, “About Love.” This campaign marks a lot of firsts: it is the first time that the couple has appeared in a campaign together, it is the first time in history the Tiffany Diamond is worn in a campaign, and it is the first time the public will see Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi (1982).

A campaign that is dedicated to celebrating modern love, the debut of Tiffany’s “About Love” campaign reveals the latest evolution of the luxury jeweler’s new creative direction and is the result of an intimate collaboration between both the Carters and Tiffany & Co: “Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family,” explains Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications. Ushering in a new brand identity, this campaign embodies the beauty of love through time and all its diverse facets, forging a new vision of love today. As a part of the house’s partnership with the Carters, Tiffany & Co. is proud to pledge a USD $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The Carters’ love story is illuminated by iconic moments throughout the Tiffany & Co. campaign. Beyoncé is adorned with the one-of-a-kind, precious Tiffany Diamond, which is considered among the most important gemstone discoveries of the 19th century, weighing 128.54 carats and boasting an unprecedented 82 facets. Unearthed in 1877 in the Kimberley Mines of South Africa, founder Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the rough diamond in 1878, solidifying the brand’s reputation as a diamond authority. The stunning Yellow diamond is worn on Beyoncé throughout the “About Love” campaign, shot by Mason Poole and styled by June Ambrose and Marni Senofonte. Notably, Jay-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links. Jean Schlumberger was best known for dressing high society’s elite in the 1960s and ’70s, so it is appropriate that his unmistakable designs live out his legacy on one of today’s greatest creative forces.

The “About Love” campaign will launch globally in print on September 2nd, followed by a highly-anticipated film by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei on September 15th on Tiffany.com. The couple selected the Orum House in Los Angeles to serve as the setting for the film, in which nostalgic flashbacks are interwoven with cinematic, dreamlike visuals. Basquiat’s Equals Pi appears once again as a common Tiffany Blue® thread throughout the narrative. The film will also feature a musical performance of the classic song from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s “Moon River,” reimagined by Beyoncé, captured by JAY-Z on a Super 8 camera. The campaign will further unfold later this year with additional films created by acclaimed director Dikayl Rimmasch and second unit director Derek Milton.