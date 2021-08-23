Naomi Watts
Inside The 25th Annual Angel Ball Summer Gala: An Unforgettable Evening

Celebrities, News, Philanthropy

Angel Ball Summer Gala
A general view during the Angel Ball Summer Gala Honoring Simone I. Smith & Maye Musk hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation on August 20, 2021 in Southampton, New York.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

The 25th anniversary of the Angel Ball Summer Gala was destined to be different. It was the first time that Denise Rich moved her charity event from Manhattan to the Hamptons, and though the location changed, the magic of the evening remained the same. The charity event was created in memory of Rich’s daughter, Gabrielle Rich Aouad, to benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which funds the best and brightest early-career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other related blood cancers. And this year, Friday’s Angel Ball Summer Gala raised over $2.3 million for blood cancer research. 

Angel Ball Summer Gala
A general view during the Angel Ball Summer Gala Honoring Simone I. Smith & Maye Musk hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation on August 20, 2021 in Southampton, New York.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter hosted the event at The Muses in Southampton in honor of designer Simone I. Smith and the iconic Maye Musk. Jill Martin, host of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin and Lifestyle Contributor to the TODAY Show, served as the emcee for the event, and dinner chairs included Mary J. Blige, Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch along with Honorary Chair, Brock Pierce Foundation. 

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Denise Rich (L) and Maye Musk speak onstage during the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

The evening commenced with a circus-themed cocktail reception with music by DJ Mad Marj, and DJ Kyle Kxtz followed by dinner and a reception under the Big Top—where guests danced the night away to music by DJ Cassidy and an unforgettable performance by Flo Rida. 

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Flo Rida performs during the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Throughout the evening, there were many impactful moments: cancer survivor Danielle Merollo spoke about the life-saving impact that cancer research had on her treatment and recovery, Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research announced it will fund seven new research scientists, and the evening’s honorary chair, Brock Pierce made a $100,000 contribution via cryptocurrency, the first crypto donation in the Foundation’s history. 

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Simone I. Smith (L) and Danielle Merollo attend the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Later in the evening, Star Jones led a paddle raise to help raise funds and Melyora de Koning, Senior Special Phillips Auction, led the event’s highly anticipated live auction which featured exclusive opportunities and items, including an original Peter Tunney, a luxury vacation to Discover Albany, Bahamas, Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a one-of-a-kind digital NFT artwork by Marcel Van Luit and Cutting Edge Apollo. However, the charitable evening did not end that night. CharityBuzz is hosting an online auction until August 31st, which includes incredible celebrity experiences from Bryan Adams, Isaac Calipto, and luxury items and experiences from Porsche Designs, Heliflite, di Modolo, Haute Living, Americana Manhasset, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Nesso and Simone I. Smith jewelry. And, Artsy.net is hosting an online auction featuring exclusive art from artists including Aerosyn-Lex Meštrović, Brandon Ralph, Charlotte Colbert, Donald Baechler, Fernando Allende, Gilda Garza, Henry Hudson, Irvin Pascal, John Newsom, Jonathan Schofield, Johan Wahlstrom, Jordan Betten, Keelin Montzingo, Kenny Schachter, Mr. Brainwash, Nick Moss, Philip Colbert, Romero Britto, Ross Pino, Unit Gallery, and Vaughn Davis, through August 31st.

The evening was indeed an unforgettable one with notable guests like LL Cool J, Isaac Boots, and Dr. Stephen Nimber alongside several supportive sponsors like Porsche, Flow Water, Nourishe, and Haute Living. For more information about Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit gabriellesangels.orgAnd, keep scrolling for an inside look into the evening. 

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Isaac Boots (L) and Jill Martin speak onstage during the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Angel Ball Summer Gala
(L-R) Lorraine Schwartz, Stephen D. Nimer, MD, and Ofira Sandberg attend the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Angel Ball Summer Gala
DJ Ruckus (L) and DJ Cassidy attend the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Russell Simmons attends the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Fer Da Silva attends the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Maye Musk speaks on stage

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Angel Ball Summer Gala
DJ Cassidy (L) and Denise Rich attend the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

Angel Ball Summer Gala
Jonathan Tisch (L) and LL Cool J attend the Angel Ball Summer Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris

