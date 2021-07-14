Photo Credit: Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

2021 marks a major milestone for philanthropist Denise Rich: It’s the 25th anniversary of her haute charity event, the Angel Ball, which raises funds for her nonprofit, Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

To honor the occasion, Rich, who founded the organization in 1996 in honor of her late daughter, Gabrielle, is moving her charity event from New York City to the Hamptons. This year, it will take place on Friday, August 20, 2021 at The Muses in Southampton. She will host the event alongside her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter.

This summer’s splashy event theme is circus-themed fête. Guests will dance the night away to music by DJ Cassidy, a performance by Flo Rida, and DJ Mad Marj, who will spin during cocktail hour under the Big Top. Jill Martin, host of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, will emcee the event.

The evening will honor Simone I. Smith, Designer & Co-Founder Simone I. Smith jewelry and legendary model Maye Musk. Money raised from the in-person event will benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, which funds the best and brightest early career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other related blood cancers.

Photo Credit: Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Mary J. Blige and Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch will join the evening as Simone I. Smith’s Dinner Chairs. The event’s Honorary Chair is the Brock Pierce Foundation.

The event will also feature both a live and silent auction. The silent auction will be hosted by Charitybuzz and will run online from August 16th – August 31st. Porsche, Flow Water and Nourishe are the Presenting Sponsors of the evening. Additional sponsors include Apollo Digital Art, Belvedere Vodka and Hampton Water Rosé.

“It’s hard for me to believe but this year marks 25 years since my beautiful Gabrielle passed away from leukemia,” says Rich. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of her and the promise I made before she died to fund cancer research until we find a cure. The Angel Ball Summer Gala will be very meaningful as we commemorate 25 years and I am thrilled to honor two amazing women and their dedication to philanthropy during the event. I know Gabrielle would be so proud!”

Since its inception in 1996, the Foundation has funded more than $38 million dollars in grants making it one of the largest non-governmental sources of grant support to blood cancer research in the nation. On average, ninety-two cents of every dollar raised directly funds research.

Photo Credit: Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Please tell us about Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, why it was created and its main mission.

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1996 in memory of my beloved Gabrielle Rich Aouad. She made me promise that if she did not survive we would start a foundation so that others would not suffer the way she did. We fund the best and brightest early career scientists whose research focuses on finding less toxic treatments for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and related blood cancers. Since its inception, the Foundation has funded more than $38 million dollars in grants making it one of the largest non-governmental sources of grant support to blood cancer research in the nation. On average, ninety-two cents of every dollar raised directly funds research.

Gabrielle sounds like an amazing young woman. Tell us more about her legacy and the impact she left on others.

Gabrielle was extremely bright, an oxford graduate who was full of passion! She went on to graduate from NYU film school and pursued her dream of becoming an actress. She was the finalist for the face of Lancome right before she passed away. Gabrielle had a wicked of sense of humor and such a fiery personality! She always went to visit the children when she was in the hospital and encouraged them to stay strong. Her legacy lives on in the work we do, we give hope to cancer patients through the bright researchers we fund, I know she is proud of what we have accomplished!

Angel Ball is one of the most anticipated events of the year and this year you’ll be taking it from the city and out to the Hamptons. Why the Hamptons? And why the change?

It was important for us to engage our supporters in a safe way, and we were not certain what the fall would be like in the city. An outdoor event made sense and what better place then Southampton! And we are so excited to party in a safe way.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Tell us why you chose to honor Simone I. Smith and Maye Musk.

We chose to honor Simone and Maye because both women embody what it means to give back to the world in a meaningful way. Simone is a cancer survivor who now uses her jewelry line to support cancer research. Maye has worked with cancer patients in her career as a dietitian and now volunteers with several nonprofits. These strong and powerful women are making a difference and we can’t wait to honor them at the Angel Ball!

The event will be hosted by Jill Martin and will feature a performance by Flo Rida. What else can we expect throughout the night?

Our guest love to dance to so we have DJ Cassidy, Mad Marj and DJ Kyle Kxtz lined up to spin! Porsche will have a spectacular car on display for guests to admire, Flow Water will be providing hydration throughout the evening, and Nourishe will have a beautiful display to highlight the all-natural botanical ingredients in its skincare line. Belvedere Vodka cocktails and Hampton Water Rosé will be displayed and served from whimsical carts scattered around the venue, and Apollo Digital Art will have an innovative NFT display system allowing guests to enjoy a range of digital art. Artist Fer Da Silva will display a photo wall sponsored by Douglas Elliman. And for those not able to join but interested in supporting, we will be hosting a silent auction through CharityBuzz which will run online from August 16th- August 31st.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

We know you hosted a virtual gala last year during the pandemic – what are you most looking forward to now that we can safely gather again?

Dancing under the stars to incredible music and celebrating life with my friends! So many people haven’t seen each other this is a great way to reconnect for a great cause

Why is being able to give back such a luxury?

It’s a gift from god to help others, if we all do our part the world will be a better please.

What to you is the greatest luxury in life and why?

To be able to give back and help others, is the greatest gift you can give yourself!

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation