Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sexy Fish Miami

For those familiar with Mayfair’s iconic Sexy Fish restaurant by Richard Caring, we have some good news: the lauded luxury restaurant is coming overseas to Miami. Set to open this fall, Sexy Fish Miami found its home in the heart of Brickell on a cozy corner. Excitement is certainly growing in Brickell as locals and tourists patiently wait for London’s sexiest restaurant to enter Miami’s culinary scene. Caring, a businessman and restaurateur renowned in London for fashionable restaurants like the private members’ club Annabel’s and the Soho House group, will be replicating the same eclectic appeal of the London establishment to the Miami outpost.

Sexy Fish Miami will echo Chef Director Bjoern Weissgerber’s Asian-inspired menu with a focus on Japan, serving the signature dishes like the Duck Salad, Smoked Tuna Belly, Crispy Eringi Mushroom, Black Cod, and King Crab and Bone Marrow along with the addition of new dishes and bold, seasonally-inspired flavors overseen by Weissgerber. This opening comes on the heels of an exciting and rapidly-growing culinary expansion in Miami with other major openings this year like Major Food Group’s Carbone Miami in the South of Fifth neighborhood and Manhattan’s beloved Cafe Pastis in Wynwood.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sexy Fish Miami

Designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, Sexy Fish Miami will be a glamorous space that blends the London aesthetic with the vibrant Miami style. The interior decor is adorned with incredible artworks by Damien Hirst and an installation by Frank Gehry comprised of 26 fish lamps, a ceiling embellished with gold and a magnificent fish tank, housing live coral, and a colorful assortment of tropical fish. A destination bar will boast the US’s largest Dom Perignon selection, alongside Opus One wines and an impressive drinks list. Signature Sexy Fish cocktails include the Popcorn Old Fashioned, Faith in Paloma, Pornstar, and Son of Gibraltar.

In true Miami fashion, Sexy Fish Miami will offer an exclusive late-night entertainment experience, allowing guests to enjoy the DJ’s tunes and food and drink options into the night. We’re calling it now, Sexy Fish Miami will be the new it destination come this fall, and we can’t wait to start making reservations.

Photo Credit: Sexy Fish