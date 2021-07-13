Hublot Loves Summer
Brunello Cucinelli’s New Resort Boutique At Rosewood Miramar Beach Is The First Of Its Kind

City Guide, Fashion, Lifestyle, News

f Brunello Cucinelli Miramar BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

This summer, Italian luxury lifestyle brand Brunello Cucinelli opened its first-ever resort boutique in the United States at the Rosewood Miramar Beach. The Santa Barbara resort is proving to be the it shopping destination for luxury brands this summer, and Brunello Cucinelli is the latest to arrive. 

Massimo Caronna, Brunello Cucinelli North America President and CEO, commented: “As a company, we believe in the personalized experience of the physical boutique and the value of the service we can provide for our clients in this environment. Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito is a natural next step in our partnership with Rick Caruso, a great friend of our brand and someone who understands the importance of quality and the value of creating a lasting impression in all clients who visit his retail and hotel destinations.” 

Caronna added, “the space which will be our first Brunello Cucinelli boutique within a resort property, is curated in an exquisite way, with every detail in mind to offer the most exceptional experience for guests. Our boutique will feel intimate and serene, with an offering truly catered to the person looking to add something uniquely special to their wardrobe during their stay at Miramar or for an elegant gift to remember their stay.”

f Brunello Cucinelli Miramar BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

The new space, located in the exclusive Rosewood Miramar Beach, spans a total of 700 square feet dedicated to showcasing the curated assortment of the best Brunello Cucinelli lifestyle offering from the women’s, men’s, and accessories collections. The store will carry looks geared to the effortless elegance of Miramar’s clientele looking to indulge in the ease of Cucinelli’s daytime looks or to add a touch of formal elegance to their eveningwear wardrobe with more tailored pieces or sequin-embellished knitwear. 

Seamlessly blending with the idyllic landscape of the coastal town of Montecito, the boutique design is a contrast of gray clay and light oak walls combined with textured travertine floors are accented by custom-made furniture pieces from Perugia, Italy.  

f Brunello Cucinelli Miramar BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

“Brunello Cucinelli is the pinnacle of luxury Italian fashion and the perfect addition to Rosewood Miramar Beach,” said Rick Caruso, Founder, and CEO of Caruso and owner of Rosewood Miramar Beach. “Since their opening at Palisades Village, I’ve witnessed firsthand the attention to detail and elegance they bring to the retail experience, creating an environment both relaxing and refined – much like our resort. We’re honored to host their first permanent resort shop and excited to provide our guests and community members with another world-class offering,” adds Rick Caruso, Founder & CEO of Caruso and owner of Rosewood Miramar Beach. 

f Brunello Cucinelli Miramar BoutiquePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

The Fall Winter 2021 collection will premier in the new boutique, immersing the customer into the world of Brunello Cucinelli classics: lush cashmere knits in signature neutral hues, delicate scarves in an array of shades, elegant outer-wear and novelty pieces styled with a modern touch. 

The store is located at 1759 South Jameson Lane, Montecito, CA 93108. Store hours are Monday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

