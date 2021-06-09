Your Haute 2021 Father’s Day Gift Guide

FOR THE DAD WHO SHOULD HAVE IT ALL THIS FATHER’S DAY!
Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton
LOUIS VUITTON GM closed frame bike in Since 1854 Monogram Jacquard, $28,900; us.louisvuitton.com
Photo Credit: Tonal
TONAL intelligent home gym, $2,995; tonal.com
Photo Credit: YogiFi
YOGIFI wireless yoga mat, $449;yogifi.fit
Photo Credit: Fysik
FYSIK 25-pound PEN dumbbells, $825; fysik.com
Photo Credit: Asprey
ASPREY poker set in black saddle leather, price on application; asprey.com
Photo Credit: Jonathan Adler
JONATHAN ADLER Op Art backgammon set, $395; jonathanadler.com
Photo Credit: Polaroid
FENDI x POLAROID Vintage OneStep Close-up 600 instant camera, $970; fendi.com
Photo Credit: Oura
OURA ring virtual health tracker in heritage gold, $399; ouraring.com
Photo Credit: Barton Perreira
BARTON PERREIRA x 007 Series 2 Joe frames in El Nido, $500; bartonperreira.com
Photo Credit: Gucci
GUCCI The Alchemist’s Garden a Midnight Stroll unisex Eau de Parfum, $330; gucci.com
Photo Credit: HumanRace
HUMANRACE routine pack by Pharrell Williams, $100; humanrace.com
Photo Credit: Rimowa
RIMOWA Original Compact in silver, $1,250; rimowa.com
Photo Credit: Montblanc
MONTBLANC Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days fountain pen, $2,025; montblanc.com
Photo Credit: Wine Access
WINE ACCESS subscription box, $160; wineaccess.com
Photo Credit: Louis XIII
LOUIS XIII The Thesaurus art book, $175; accartbooks.com