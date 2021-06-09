Vitalie Taittinger
Your Haute 2021 Father’s Day Gift Guide

News

FOR THE DAD WHO SHOULD HAVE IT ALL THIS FATHER’S DAY!

Louis VuittonPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

LOUIS VUITTON GM closed frame bike in Since 1854 Monogram Jacquard, $28,900; us.louisvuitton.com

 

TonalPhoto Credit: Tonal

TONAL intelligent home gym, $2,995; tonal.com

YogiFi Photo Credit: YogiFi

YOGIFI wireless yoga mat, $449;yogifi.fit

FysikPhoto Credit: Fysik

FYSIK 25-pound PEN dumbbells, $825; fysik.com

 

AspreyPhoto Credit: Asprey

ASPREY poker set in black saddle leather, price on application; asprey.com

Jonathan AdlerPhoto Credit: Jonathan Adler

JONATHAN ADLER Op Art backgammon set, $395; jonathanadler.com

 PolaroidPhoto Credit: Polaroid

FENDI x POLAROID Vintage OneStep Close-up 600 instant camera, $970; fendi.com 

OuraPhoto Credit: Oura

OURA ring virtual health tracker in heritage gold, $399; ouraring.com

 

Barton Perreira Photo Credit: Barton Perreira

BARTON PERREIRA x 007 Series 2 Joe frames in El Nido, $500; bartonperreira.com

GucciPhoto Credit: Gucci

GUCCI The Alchemist’s Garden a Midnight Stroll unisex Eau de Parfum, $330; gucci.com

HumanRacePhoto Credit: HumanRace

HUMANRACE routine pack by Pharrell Williams, $100; humanrace.com

 RimowaPhoto Credit: Rimowa

RIMOWA Original Compact in silver, $1,250; rimowa.com

Montblanc Photo Credit: Montblanc

MONTBLANC Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days fountain pen, $2,025; montblanc.com

Wine AccessPhoto Credit: Wine Access

WINE ACCESS subscription box, $160; wineaccess.com

Louis XIIIPhoto Credit: Louis XIII

LOUIS XIII The Thesaurus art book, $175; accartbooks.com

