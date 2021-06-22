Photo Credit: Richard Cadan Photography

There’s a new oasis in Tinseltown for all of your “born with it” beauty needs, and that’s Dermalogica Los Angeles, the brand’s West Hollywood flagship located just off of Melrose.

Seriously, this place will save your skin.

Upon entering, a semi-private sink area invites customers to sample products on their own, while two skin treatment stations allow for 10 or 30-minute services performed by a skin therapist. A hallway leads back to three treatment rooms, where guests can receive 60-minute and advanced professional skin services. Each room features an inspirational quote from Dermalogica founder Jane Wurwand, meant to evoke the brand’s L.A. roots and entrepreneurial spirit.

“West Hollywood has served as a beacon, not just for the country of the United States, but also the world in so many areas—in art, design, wellness, architecture, inclusivity, housing, and how we handle issues that other communities shy away from,” explains Wurwand. “I’ve always wanted us to have a space in West Hollywood. I have a huge smile on the outside and on the inside because I’m so happy that we are here.”

Dermalogica West Hollywood serves as a space not just for hero products like the Daily Microfoliant, Biolumin-C Serum, Retinol Clearing Oil and the Invisible Physical Defense, but also a location that can serve as a center to offer education, a gathering space, and an event space for the community.

Services on offer include 30-minute and 60-minute skin treatments, complimentary Face Mapping Skin Analysis, and an advanced treatment services with offerings such as LightStim LED, O2Derm Oxygen, Extreempulse Microcurrent and HydraFacial.

Dermalogica West Hollywood is located at 605 N W Knoll Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069