Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valentino

Good news, New Yorkers: the luxury Italian House, Maison Valentino, has opened two new stores at Bergdorf Goodman in New York dedicated to its iconic ready-to-wear and Valentino Garavani handbag collections. The partnership between the two luxury brands honors the heritage of each while also celebrating modern luxury and style. “Valentino is the Italian Maison de Couture and a true reference point for luxury Made in Italy on the international scene,” the House noted in a statement.

Located at the 58th Street entrance of the New York fashion landmark, the Valentino store is in the same architectural concept as Bergdorf Goodman, featuring ivory silk fabric in the niches and brass enclosed Florence marble shelving. The 728 square foot Valentino ready-to-wear store will feature walnut flooring finished with a kilim quality black and ivory rug and ivory silk wall panels. The vintage-inspired showcase and French glass and bronze coffee table complete the intimate luxury atmosphere for shoppers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valentino

As they enter the next chapter of their longstanding relationship, Maison Valentino and Bergdorf Goodman will launch the new shops with a four-week window takeover, which will feature the launch of the Valentino Roman Palazzo collection and the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove bags—ultimately creating an elevated shopping experience. And, if you happen to be taking a stroll on Fifth Avenue, be sure to visit the new stores.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Valentino