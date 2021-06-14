Vitalie Taittinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
The Best Way To Sip Champagne: With Legacy, Heiress & President Vitalie Taittinger
Tyrese Gibson
Cover Story
“F9” Star Tyrese Gibson Is On The Move, Fast & Furiously
Dominique Crenn
Ambassador
How To Prepare The Ultimate Gourmet Summer Dinner, Courtesy Of Michelin 3-Star Chef Dominique Crenn
Haute Wine + Spirits
Decanted: Wine Tasting With Opus One
Casey Affleck
Haute Scene
Haute Living Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Cover Star Casey Affleck

Maison Valentino Opens Two New Stores At Bergdorf Goodman In New York

City Guide, Fashion, News

Maison ValentinoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Valentino

Good news, New Yorkers: the luxury Italian House, Maison Valentino, has opened two new stores at Bergdorf Goodman in New York dedicated to its iconic ready-to-wear and Valentino Garavani handbag collections. The partnership between the two luxury brands honors the heritage of each while also celebrating modern luxury and style. “Valentino is the Italian Maison de Couture and a true reference point for luxury Made in Italy on the international scene,” the House noted in a statement. 

Located at the 58th Street entrance of the New York fashion landmark, the Valentino store is in the same architectural concept as Bergdorf Goodman, featuring ivory silk fabric in the niches and brass enclosed Florence marble shelving. The 728 square foot Valentino ready-to-wear store will feature walnut flooring finished with a kilim quality black and ivory rug and ivory silk wall panels. The vintage-inspired showcase and French glass and bronze coffee table complete the intimate luxury atmosphere for shoppers. 

Maison ValentinoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Valentino

As they enter the next chapter of their longstanding relationship, Maison Valentino and Bergdorf Goodman will launch the new shops with a four-week window takeover, which will feature the launch of the Valentino Roman Palazzo collection and the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Alcove bags—ultimately creating an elevated shopping experience. And, if you happen to be taking a stroll on Fifth Avenue, be sure to visit the new stores.

Maison ValentinoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Valentino

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dakota Fanning
Celebrities
June 15, 2021
Cocktail Of The Week: Dakota Fanning’s The Dakota Margarita At Casa Vega
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton
Fashion
June 14, 2021
Watch Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 Collection Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote
Art
June 14, 2021
Extraordinary Wine Spaces For Urban Living Courtesy Of CellArt
By Alyssa Coy
Harry Winston
Fashion
June 14, 2021
Harry Winston Debuts New High Jewelry Collection: Winston With Love
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami