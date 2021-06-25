Hublot Loves Summer
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley
Mario Carbone Is Expanding His Culinary Empire One City At A Time
The Best Way To Sip Champagne: With Legacy, Heiress & President Vitalie Taittinger

Summer in the Hamptons has officially commenced. To celebrate the start of an incredible season ahead, Hublot hosted an intimate dinner at Bridgehampton’s luxury hotel, Topping Rose House, in honor of Haute Living’s latest cover star and esteemed Michelin Star Chef, Jean-Georges.  

Hublot Loves SummerPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky

As a part of Hublot’s Hublot Loves Summer Series, Jean-Francois Sberro, the President of Hublot North America, invited a group of VIP collectors and dear friends of the brand in the Hamptons for an evening under the stars at Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House’s private outdoor seating. 

Guests were greeted upon arrival with premiere wine from Wine Access and canapés à la Jean-Georges, including Crispy Salmon Sushi, Shrimp Satay, and Black Truffle and Fontina Pizza. As the guests indulged in welcoming cocktails, they also received an exclusive look at Hublot’s watches on display, which were lit beautifully in glass vitrines throughout the evening.

Hublot Loves Summer
President of Hublot North America Jean-Francois Sberro, Chef Jean-Georges, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hothcandani

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

The tablescape gave the nod to the iconic Hamptons dinner party aesthetic with Hublot’s pristine branding paired with stunning white orchid arrangements and candles by Anastasia Casale of Sag Harbor Florist, which stunned against the greenery lining the table. Before dinner was served, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hothcandani warmly welcomed the guests and introduced Jean-Francois Sberro to give thanks to everyone who attended. This dinner marks the first Hublot and Haute Living event since 2019, and Hothcandani and Sberro were thrilled to be back in person celebrating the brands and Chef Jean-Georges.

Hublot Loves Summer
The setting

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Living CEO Kamal Hothcandani and President of Hublot North America Jean-Francois Sberro

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

The coursed dinner menu echoed the theme of the evening, offering contemporary yet elegant dishes like Egg Toast with Caviar and Herbs, Madai Sashimi with Floral-Infused Cherries and Cilantro, Corn and Thai Basil Pot Stickers, and Steamed Black Sea Bass with Artichoke Sauce Vierge completed with a classic Strawberry Ice Cream Sundae for a sweet note. Each course was paired specially by Wine Access’ Vanessa Conlin, who graciously attended the dinner. Wines included a 2018 Weingut Bossert Pinot Blanc Rheinhessen, 2017 Comtesse de Charrières Morey-St.-Denis Premier Cru, 2017 Domaine Anne et Herve Sigaut Les CharriÃ¨res Morey-St.-Denis Premier Cru, and 2014 Tokaj Oremus Tokaji Aszú 3 Puttonyos Tokaj Hungary. 

Hublot Loves Summer
Egg Toast with Caviar and Herbs

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Hublot Loves Summer
Madai Sashimi with Floral-Infused Cherries and Cilantro

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Hublot Loves Summer
Wine Access’ Vanessa Conlin

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

To end the evening, Hublot North America President, Jean-Francois Sberro surprised Chef Jean-Georges with a curated painting from artist Domingo Zapata.

Hublot Loves Summer
President of Hublot North America Jean-Francois Sberro and Chef Jean-Georges
Hublot Loves Summer
Chef Jean-Georges with Domingo Zapata artwork

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky

Other notable guests at the soiree included Daniel Neiditch, Jean Shafiroff, Lilliana Cavendish, and Nicole Salmesi.

Hublot Loves Summer
President of Hublot North America Jean-Francois Sberro and Daniel Neiditch

Photo Credit: Eugene GologurskyHublot Loves SummerPhoto Credit: Eugene GologurskyHublot Loves SummerPhoto Credit: Eugene GologurskyHublot Loves SummerPhoto Credit: Eugene Gologursky

