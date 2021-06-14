“Jewels are more than my love and my life; they are an insatiable obsession,” beloved jeweler Mr. Harry Winston once said. Mr. Winston’s enduring passion for precious, rare gems and the emotions they evoke within continues to be at the forefront of the jewelry House’s unwavering commitment to the most exceptional gemstones. And, after a challenging year for most, love and connection were needed most. Thus, at the start of 2021, The House declared this year as the “year of love” with the debut of the new high jewelry collection, Winston With Love.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

A collection of colorful, mood-boosting gemstones, the unique pieces of Winston’s high jewelry are a genuine expression of love, chronicling the different emotional phases of love—L for Light, O for Obsession, V for Vow, and E for Eternity. The collection, completely made by hand, explores the deep feelings of love by focusing on design details like color with red rubellites, pink and blue sapphires, rubies, blue tanzanites, and movement through heart-shaped motifs. A modern interpretation of the signature Winston design aesthetic, the collection consists of 39 unique pieces, separated into each stage of love.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

L. Winston Light

A subtle nod to the start of a budding new romance, the first stage of love glows with excitement and light through jewels full of color and luminosity. Available with three different colored center stones—red rubellite, blue tanzanite, or orange spessartite—the radiant, mixed metal rays found on each piece are set at varying heights and feature an artful assembly of brightly colored gemstones and diamonds. The centerpiece of the collection is a one-of-a-kind necklace designed with a brilliant composition of diamonds, yellow diamonds, pink sapphires, spessartites, and rubies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

O. Winston Obsession

The second stage is symbolic of the burning passion through the Dancing Flames series, which consists of two high jewelry suites that pair vibrant gems with diamonds in modern settings that capture love’s fiery heat.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

V. Winston Vow

The third phase is dedicated to the ultimate commitment in love—a vow. This collection is designed with subtle heart motifs that with diamonds, rubies, yellow diamonds and pink sapphires, symbolizing two hearts coming together as one through a vow. And in true Winston fashion, the diamonds appear to float on top of the skin.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Harry Winston

E. Winston Eternal

Last but certainly not least is the phase of love that honors a lifetime together: eternity. A pure representation of love, these pieces—designed with rubies, diamonds, and pink sapphires—celebrate life’s vast possibilities with gemstones that seemingly have no beginning or end. The Endless Love suite, adapted from an archival Winston design, pairs diamonds and rubies in a signature twist motif, embracing the interconnectedness of eternal love.