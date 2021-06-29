Hublot Loves Summer
An Exclusive Look At Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie Collection For Cannes Film Festival

Fashion, Lifestyle, News

Julia Roberts in Chopard at Cannes Film Festival 2016

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

The Cannes Film Festival is returning this year more glamorous than ever. As the world has returned to a new normalcy, one thing is for certain: there is a newfound desire to dress up in full glam again. The iconic jewelry and watchmaking Maison Chopard has been officially partnering with the Cannes Film Festival for over two decades, debuting an exclusive Red Carpet Collection each year. A stunning demonstration of jewelry-making and creative reinvention, the Red Carpet Collection embodies a lifelong passion for the cinema through paying tribute to the actresses who transcend from the staircase.

This year, Chopard will unveil the Red Carpet Collection, consisting of 74 new creations to grace the red carpet. Chopard’s Co-President and Artistic Director, Caroline Scheufele, has revealed the first few pieces to the collection, exciting us for what’s to come this summer. The highly-anticipated theme, Paradise, is a theme dear to Chopard as it embodies Scheufele’s luxuriously dreamy imagination through a distinct collection of precious gemstones and rich hues. Inspired by the lush nature of the mythological and real places in Scheufele’s fantasy repertoire, the collection exudes a fanciful spirit. Featured in the collection is a flamboyant double necklace adorned with a sumptuous 30.68-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond, giving a nod to the Red Carpet’s luxuriant spirit.

Ahead, we’re sharing an exclusive look into the first pieces and sketches that we will soon see this year in Cannes.

Chopard Cannes FestivalPhoto Credit: Courtesy of ChopardA bracelet with a colorful graphic central motif embellished with garnets, tsavorites and tourmalines.

Chopard Cannes Festival
Chopard’s ‘Dolphins’ Ring

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ChopardCradled by the enchanting waves of a sea of sapphires, the “dolphins” ring depicts these delightful creatures dancing around a magnificent 59-carat oval tanzanite.

Chopard Cannes Festival
Sketch of Chopard’s Yellow Diamond Choker

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

