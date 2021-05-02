Meet Reality Laster, The Emerging Talent In America’s World Of Fashion

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Reality Laster

Reality has really gone ahead in creating his unique niche as a fashion designer with his brand ‘Filthy Wealth Clothing’.

A closer look around us will let us know how things have changed across business industries over the years for the better. With this, consumer behavior has also seen a significant shift amongst niches, and this has led entrepreneurs to come up with products and services that could align with people’s modern-day thinking. Similar changes could also be seen in the fashion industry over the world, which has emerged many new entrepreneurs and fashion designers with their unique collections to match with the current times. The fashion industry, especially in America, is filled with many talented beings who have taken the industry to great success levels, making it prominent also on the global map. Amongst these individuals, we came across a young fashion talent named Reality, yes that is his name, who is rising each day as a fashion designer for the kind of passion he shows and the kind of pieces he designs to take the industry to the next level.

Reality Laster was born in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin and was raised in East Atlanta. From the beginning, if anything that ever attracted Reality the most, it was the idea to get into the creative and artistic fields and create a great name for himself. Fashion was something he always loved, following trends, watching out for what people love to wear, learning from seeing the designs of prominent fashion designers in the industry was all he really liked. Hence, he decided to get into the same and create a unique niche for himself as a young fashion designer.

His designs ooze his passion mixed with his deep sense of designs and colors, creating spectacular clothing, making almost everyone easily fall for instantly. Soon, he realized it was time for him to turn into an entrepreneur and came into his existence his brand named ‘Filthy Wealth Clothing‘ in 2014, which initially was started only as a hobby, but later developed to become a proper fashion clothing brand it is today.

Reality Laster says originally he started with only men’s clothing and today caters to both men and women. So far, he hasn’t done his first pop shop but is working towards the same and also putting consistent efforts into growing customers across the world. To know more, follow him on Instagram @imfilthywealth