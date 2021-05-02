Why Justin Colby Is Succeeding In Real Estate Using Flip Method

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Justin Colby

Justin Colby has been in real estate for over seven years, having flipped hundreds of homes in numerous markets. He is also a mentor to real estate students countrywide. Justin is the co-founder of The Science of Flipping podcast and the Science of Flipping Coaching program. He started with no resources and seemingly no way to pursue his ambitions. He is now making massive strides in his profession while finding creative opportunities in a highly competitive industry.

Background Before Success

Justin graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor’s degree in Science, and he only unearthed the passion for a real estate career after connecting with a friend whose dad was a developer. Justin Colby has also gone through a rough patch in his pursuits. He went through a phase where he lost his car to a repo man, lost his home, and found himself sleeping on a friend’s couch. He found a coach who helped him bounce back and thus making it big in real estate.

He further had a 79-unit townhome development that he lost a large amount. It was an awful and depressive moment for him, but the number of lessons from experience is priceless. He eventually made a pivot when the pandemic happened because of the experiences and studies in the past. Here is why you need to use the flip strategy in real estate investment.

The potential of high returns

Flipping homes is very lucrative. You can make high returns on investment as you choose your selling price. When the market is at its peak, it is quick to make these returns. When you buy a home and renovate it to look extravagant, you will sell it at a much higher price to pay a considerable income.

Personal development

In refurbishing a home to suit the end consumer, you will learn valuable lessons to help you in the sale. Regularly buying homes and supplies will help you grow your selling skills to gain in-depth knowledge in construction and overall real estate.

Minimal startup cost

In the business, there is no need for initial equipment or inventory. You could start with one home, which you could begin by wholesaling if you have inadequate capital.

Conclusion

As much as flipping has the named advantages, there are also risks associated with it. You thus need to follow Colby’s podcast or his coaching program to know the ins and outs of house flipping. He advises on patience, determination, and discipline to pull through.

