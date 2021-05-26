City Guide
Stunning Le Pavillon Opens at One Vanderbilt in New York’s Midtown
News
Fendi Opens A Cafe in Design District
News
Haute Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Celebrate Mom Everyday With These Specially-Curated Gifts
Il Borro
Haute Wine + Spirits
A Celebration Of Sustainability, Wine & Haute Cuisine: Wine Tasting With The Ferragamo Family’s Il Borro
Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Cover Story
Jean-Georges Vongerichten Is Back And Better Than Ever With His Most Ambitious Project To Date On Its Way

Haute Living x Mario Carbone Host Carbone Sunday Supper

Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene, News

Mario Carbone
Mario Carbone

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As far as Sunday dinners go, no one does it better than Mario Carbone who hosted his Carbone Sunday Supper for South Beach Wine and Food Festival this past Sunday. The supper was powered by Haute Living and sponsored by Braman Miami, Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami, E11even Hotel & Residences, and XO Jets. Braman Miami had a BMW and a Bentley parked out front of Carbone.

Carbone
Braman Miami’s BMW parked outside Carbone

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Upon arrival, guests were greeted with cocktails as Carbone gave a touching speech where he shared that 3 P.M. is his family’s ideal supper time so they can all be in bed by 9.

‘Sunday Supper’ Cocktail

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Shortly after, guests enjoyed 4 exquisite courses each paired with a delicious wine. The Carbone menu featured: antipasti, macaroni including their famous spicy rigatoni, carni e pesci, and dolce! Everything was delizioso!

Eggplant & Zucchini Scapece

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Carbone Arrabbiatia, Carbone Marinara, Carbone Tomato Basil

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice An auction was held selling 2 round trip tickets (MIA to NY) in a shared private plane (XO Jets), a Rolls Royce for the weekend courtesy of Braman Miami, $2,500 credit to E11even courtesy of PMG, and a dinner at Carbone NY. John Kuelbs was the charity winner and the items sold for $17,000 with all proceeds going to the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality.

Carbone
Alfred Liggins, Dr. Michelle Luis, April Donelson, John Kuelbs, Ivania Rodriguez, Kamal Hotchandani, Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Mario Carbone, Ryan Shear

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Guests also got a first look at the newest magazine issue featuring Carbone on the cover of Haute Living. 

Mario Carbone’s Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Notable attendees included: Kamal Hotchandani, Seth Semilof, Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez, Mike Rodriguez, Ivania Rodriguez, Micaela Rodriguez, Cristina Rodriguez, Braman Miami, Barry Skolnick, Missy Brody, Kevin Negrete, Veronica Negrete, Ryan Shear, Managing Partner Property Marketing Group, John Kuelbs and Nick Kuelbs.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Carbone
Jennifer Nicole Lee, Mario Carbone, Sandra Fiorenza

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Guests left with goody bags of Carbone sauce, Carbone pasta noodles, XO Jets, and E11even merch. It was an extraordinary experience that left everyone craving another Carbone Sunday Supper soon. Till next time! Fino alla prossima volta!

Carbone goody bags

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

PREVIOUS POST
Haute Cuisine
May 25, 2021
The Continuum Hosts Chef Michael White & Chef Claudio Lobina For The SOBEWFF
By Alana Garcia
City Guide
May 25, 2021
Get Francis Mallmann’s Meal Kit Delivered To Your Door
By Anetta Nowosielska
Sevyn Streeter
Celebrities
May 25, 2021
Sevyn Streeter Spills All On Her Sophomore Album, New Single, “Guilty” & Her Greatest Guilty Pleasures
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
May 23, 2021
Stunning Le Pavillon Opens at One Vanderbilt in New York’s Midtown
By Anetta Nowosielska

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader