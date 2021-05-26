Haute Living x Mario Carbone Host Carbone Sunday Supper

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

As far as Sunday dinners go, no one does it better than Mario Carbone who hosted his Carbone Sunday Supper for South Beach Wine and Food Festival this past Sunday. The supper was powered by Haute Living and sponsored by Braman Miami, Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami, E11even Hotel & Residences, and XO Jets. Braman Miami had a BMW and a Bentley parked out front of Carbone.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with cocktails as Carbone gave a touching speech where he shared that 3 P.M. is his family's ideal supper time so they can all be in bed by 9.

Shortly after, guests enjoyed 4 exquisite courses each paired with a delicious wine. The Carbone menu featured: antipasti, macaroni including their famous spicy rigatoni, carni e pesci, and dolce! Everything was delizioso!

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice An auction was held selling 2 round trip tickets (MIA to NY) in a shared private plane (XO Jets), a Rolls Royce for the weekend courtesy of Braman Miami, $2,500 credit to E11even courtesy of PMG, and a dinner at Carbone NY. John Kuelbs was the charity winner and the items sold for $17,000 with all proceeds going to the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality.

Guests also got a first look at the newest magazine issue featuring Carbone on the cover of Haute Living.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Notable attendees included: Kamal Hotchandani, Seth Semilof, Luis Fonsi, Agueda Lopez, Mike Rodriguez, Ivania Rodriguez, Micaela Rodriguez, Cristina Rodriguez, Braman Miami, Barry Skolnick, Missy Brody, Kevin Negrete, Veronica Negrete, Ryan Shear, Managing Partner Property Marketing Group, John Kuelbs and Nick Kuelbs.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Guests left with goody bags of Carbone sauce, Carbone pasta noodles, XO Jets, and E11even merch. It was an extraordinary experience that left everyone craving another Carbone Sunday Supper soon. Till next time! Fino alla prossima volta!

