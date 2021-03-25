Photo Credit: Daniel Humm/EMP

Daniel Humm, chef and owner of Manhattan’s Eleven Madison Park — a three Michelin starred restaurant which has been named the best restaurant in the world — is offering gourmands a once in a lifetime opportunity: to have a private dinner cooked by him and his team at EMP’s test kitchen before public reopening as part of a fundraiser hosted by The Albers Foundation.

The auction, which went live on March 24th and runs through March 31st, features additional items including an EMP wine tasting with Director of Wine Cedric Nicaise, EMP at home kits, and limited edition art and collaboration pieces. The auction is raising money for the new Maternity and Paediatric wing of the Tambacounda Hospital in Senegal.

Here, we chat with Humm about his connection to the Albers Foundation, how he’s supporting the Tambacounda Hospital fundraiser and when we can expect to see his famous restaurant open its doors once again. .

Photo Credit: Sebastian Nevols

Let’s discuss your upcoming fundraiser. Why are you partnering with The Albers Foundation, and what is the fundraiser benefitting?

So much of my inspiration as a chef comes from the art world, and I truly believe that, like restaurants, art has the power to perpetuate good in the world. I have always taken inspiration specifically from the Albers’ work, especially as I’ve had the opportunity to develop a relationship with the Foundation and its incredible team. When we were first discussing this auction, I was so excited to participate and to help continue their legacy of giving.

The fundraiser is raising money for the Tambacounda Hospital Maternity and Pediatric Wing in Senegal. This hospital serves around 20,000 patients each year, and with this new expansion they will be able to further serve the community in providing support to rural Senegalese communities. It was designed by Manuel Herz, and truly embodies the spirit of the Bauhaus pioneers.

What is your favorite piece of Albers work and why?

Of course Albers’ Homage to the Square series has deeply inspired me – it’s such a beautiful study of colors and shapes. It takes so much discipline to approach a singular theme from so many directions, and I find that dedication very profound. I love that this work is more conceptual, and that he wasn’t originally a painter, but he eventually found his voice that way.”

Photo Credit: Manuel Herz Architects/Albers Foundation/Le Korsa

When do you think you’ll reopen Eleven Madison Park? When you do reopen, will you have made any significant changes? Added things to the menu, etc?

Eleven Madison Park is reopening later this year and we look forward to sharing more updates when we have them. In the meantime, the restaurant is offering Eleven Madison Home, multi-course meal sets available for pick-up at the restaurant and throughout the tristate area. For every meal purchased, Eleven Madison Park donates ten meals to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity through their ongoing partnership with Rethink Food. More information on Eleven Madison Home can be found via Tock here.

What has this time period taught you about business, life, and yourself?

The world has completely changed this past year, and so have we. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done this past year and it’s been incredibly fulfilling as well. It has impressed upon me, more than ever, the importance of maintaining a strong connection to our community.

Photo Credit: Albers Foundation/Le Korsa