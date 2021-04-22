Santo
Haute Wine + Spirits
We Went Tequila Tasting With Santo Founders Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri. These Shenanigans Ensued.
Nacho Figueras
Celebrities
Nacho Figueras, The World’s Most Famous Polo Player, Shares His High Goals For The Future
Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever

Haute Living Celebrates Nacho Figueras With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars At Villa Azur Miami Beach

Haute Scene, News

Nacho Figueras
Nacho Figueras next to his Haute Living cover

Photo Credit: World Red EyeHaute Living celebrated their most recent Haute Living cover star Nacho Figueras, the world’s most famous Polo Player, with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars At Villa Azur Miami Beach.

Nacho
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars displayed outside of Villa Azur Miami Beach

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

he Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Jubilee Silver Cullinan, Dawn, and Midnight Sapphire Ghost were displayed outside of Villa Azur Miami Beach as well

Nacho
Rolls-Royce Motor CarsMidnight Sapphire Ghost

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Nacho
Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Villa Azur set up an exquisite 3-course meal consisting of an array of menu items such as arancini lobster, prime carpaccio, whole branzino, pates a la meule, and a delicious assortment of desserts. Guests also had the pleasure of pairing their meal with three aromatic wines – the Zulal Areni Classic 2018, Zulal Voskehat Classic 2019, and the Zulal Reserve.

Nacho
Seared Octopus

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Nacho
Villa Azur Miami Beach

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Nacho
Villa Azur Miami Beach

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Guests also enjoyed a champagne parade in celebration of the polo player!

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Notable guests included Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Haute Living Co-Founder Seth Semilof, Romero Britto, Lennox Lewis, Amar’e Stoudemire, Blaise Matuidi, Alberto Tubilla Slim, Radmila Lolly, and John Utendahl.

Nacho
Radmila Lolly and Isabelle Matuidi

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Nacho
John Utendahl, Amar’e Stoudemire, Nacho Figueras, Blaise Matuidi, Romero Britto, Kamal Hotchandani, and Lennox Lewis

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Nacho
Alberto Tunilla Slim, Lucas Vidal, Romero Britto, and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Nacho
Radmila Lolly, John Utendahl, Amar’e Stoudemire, Isabelle Matuidi, Lennox Lewis, Blaise Matuidi, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Everyone had a safe and luxuriously fun time celebrating Nacho Figueras!

Nacho
Haute Living cover Nacho Figueras

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

PREVIOUS POST
Haute Cuisine
April 21, 2021
Wine And Dine With The Best At The 2021 South Beach Wine And Food Festival
By Mary Gibson
Vespertine x Eleven Madison Park
Haute Cuisine
April 21, 2021
NYC’s Eleven Madison Park Is Partnering With LA’s Vespertine For The Ultimate Cross-Country Gourmet Meal
By Laura Schreffler
Feature Stories
April 20, 2021
“There Is No Recipe To Make A Champion” – Lessons From The World’s Most Famous Tennis Coach Patrick Mouratoglou
By Mary Gibson
Haute Hotel
April 19, 2021
South Florida’s Iconic Biltmore Hotel Ranks Above All
By Mary Gibson

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader