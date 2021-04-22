Haute Living Celebrates Nacho Figueras With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars At Villa Azur Miami Beach

Photo Credit: World Red EyeHaute Living celebrated their most recent Haute Living cover star Nacho Figueras, the world’s most famous Polo Player, with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars At Villa Azur Miami Beach.

he Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Jubilee Silver Cullinan, Dawn, and Midnight Sapphire Ghost were displayed outside of Villa Azur Miami Beach as well

Villa Azur set up an exquisite 3-course meal consisting of an array of menu items such as arancini lobster, prime carpaccio, whole branzino, pates a la meule, and a delicious assortment of desserts. Guests also had the pleasure of pairing their meal with three aromatic wines – the Zulal Areni Classic 2018, Zulal Voskehat Classic 2019, and the Zulal Reserve.

Guests also enjoyed a champagne parade in celebration of the polo player!

Notable guests included Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani, Haute Living Co-Founder Seth Semilof, Romero Britto, Lennox Lewis, Amar’e Stoudemire, Blaise Matuidi, Alberto Tubilla Slim, Radmila Lolly, and John Utendahl.

Everyone had a safe and luxuriously fun time celebrating Nacho Figueras!

