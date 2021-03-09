Rajon Rondo
Haute Wine + Spirits
How Do We Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend? By Wine Tasting With 4x All-Star Rajon Rondo!
Aaron Paul
Haute Wine + Spirits
Haute Living Goes Mezcal Tasting With Aaron Paul (And Bryan Cranston Makes A Surprise Appearance)
Wesley Snipes
News
Second Chances: Wesley Snipes Is Back in “Coming 2 America” & Better Than Ever
Blaise Matuidi brunch
Haute Scene
World Cup Champion Blaise Matuidi Receives The Surprise Of His Life At Haute Living Cover Celebration
Gucci x Ken Scott FEB/MAR 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci’s Epilogue Collection Featuring Ken Scott Designs

Vocal for Local – Miami Lifestyle’s Evolution From A Social Media Page To A Thriving Community

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Photo Credit: Lifestyle Miami

Entrepreneurship is not a bus trip to the top; it is often a journey with many stops, delays, and transfers. For many people, their entrepreneurial journey starts as a quest to make money and live a comfortable life. This is not how Lifestyle Miami came about.

Lifestyle Miami began as a hobby, all it was meant to be was a page for fun, but life truly does work however it pleases as this page grew into a community page. It evolved into a promotional platform for businesses in Miami that could benefit from the exposure. Local businesses that can’t afford large budgets for digital strategies turn to their savior, Lifestyle Miami.

Quickly seeing how the page could help business owners and make Miami better, the founder began hosting events, charities and worked with city leaders to impact change in the community. He cleared the path for more people to get involved in their community and contribute in any way they can.

Giving back to the community is an unmatched joy that Lifestyle Miami is proud to impart to the city of Miami. Together, people can achieve great things, and all it takes is one person to bring people together.

Now an entrepreneurial venture, even though it didn’t begin as one, Lifestyle Miami is a haven for the people of Miami, especially small business owners. It is a hope that more people will be touched to help out in bringing positive change to the community and ensuring continuity.

The meaning of success varies from person to person. For Lifestyle Miami, it is all about ensuring that you have peace of mind and help out in any way you can. Be an inspiration to someone and make their life easier, if not better.

What started as a social media page is now a community of over a million fans, standing stronger and changing lives. Lifestyle Miami is the pride of the city of Miami and does well to showcase the city’s rich culture, diversity, and togetherness.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dine LA
Haute Cuisine
March 12, 2021
These Are The Restaurants That L.A.’s Top Chefs Are Loving Right Now
By Laura Schreffler
Bentley
City Guide
March 11, 2021
Chef David Myers Launches A $2K Burger In L.A. — That Comes With A Bentley For The Day
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
March 11, 2021
Nicolas Ghesquière Taps Into Fornasetti For Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2021 Collection
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Romeo Britto
Art
March 11, 2021
Romero Britto Shares 5 Things That Inspire His Happy Art While Unveiling New Work In San Diego
By Laura Schreffler
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader