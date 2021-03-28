Throughout this weekend, thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world have been attending the Market America Worldwide annual World Conference virtually.

Photo Credit: Market America

It is being broadcast live and globally from the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts stage in Greensboro, North Carolina. The three-day event is being held virtually to ensure the health and safety of attendees.

Photo Credit: Market America

“We demonstrated something that I am very proud of. I didn’t expect it; I didn’t know what would happen. However, fortunately, we proved just how well we can do virtual conferences and events. The last one was absolutely phenomenal,” said Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Founder, Chairman & CEO, JR Ridinger as the event was getting ready to start. “I was so worried — I just can’t believe how well it went! Now, we’re confident that we know exactly how to connect our independent distributors (UnFranchise Owners or UFOs) and teams around the world as if they were all together in-person. We were able to generate intense energy and enthusiasm in real-time on a global scale. That was the key to distinguish our virtual events from being ‘just another video conference’ like so many other so-called virtual events.”

Photo Credit: Market America

A broad range of celebrity guests and close friends of the Ridingers are taking part of the video conference. This year’s celebrity guests/speakers include but are not limited to Academy Award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx; Queen of Latin Pop Thalia; businessman, investor, television personality, author and motivational speaker Daymond John; businesswoman, actress and producer La La Anthony; professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony; actress, producer, director, activist and businesswoman Eva Longoria; musician, record producer, DJ, rapper and entrepreneur Swizz Beatz; and singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. #MAWC2021 corporate speakers include NBA Hall-of-Famer Scottie Pippen and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, the company’s President of Urban and Latino Development.

Photo Credit: Market America

Photo Credit: Market America