Best CBD Brands To Try: Tribe CBD – A Real Tested CBD Feature

Written in partnership with Blue Ribbon

When it comes to the CBD market these days there are countless options available, especially when you are shopping online. But just because the options are abundant, does not mean all of the brands or products are as good a choice as the next. Finding a high-quality product that is safe, affordable, and reliable can be made easy when you turn to Real Tested CBD. We conduct independent lab tests to fact-check label claims, purity, potency, and overall quality, taking the guesswork out of your CBD purchase.

Based on our tests and expert reviews, we have brands that stick out from the rest. When it comes to the best CBD products available on the market today, we have got you covered. Today we bring you a feature brand that is easily one of our favorites, not only for the quality and care put into each and every one of their products, but also the unique methods of CBD intake they offer. If you are in the market for a high-quality CBD brand that delivers on all fronts, we highly recommend Tribe CBD; and here is why:

“Our mission is simple – Provide the highest quality hemp CBD infused products to our customers at attainable pricing. Tribe’s comprehensive range of products includes hemp CBD oils, edibles, and beverages. Whatever your preferred product type, we have you covered so that you can easily incorporate hemp-based CBD into your daily wellness routine.” – Tribe CBD

Tribe CBD Products To Try:

Tribe CBD Oil Tincture – 250mg

Tribe CBD’s 250mg Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil in a delightful citrus flavor is a great place to start if you are new to CBD. This CBD oil is very affordably priced and is very accurate to the label claim of 250mg of CBD. This oil contains most of the rare cannabinoids we like to see from a broad-spectrum product, but is free of THC, so if you have concerns over an intoxicated feeling or an upcoming drug test, you are in the clear.

Tribe CBD Oil Tincture – 1000mg

Upping the potency a bit, Tribe CBD’s 1000mg Broad-Spectrum Oil in a natural flavor is another great choice for a quality CBD oil. This oil tested slightly over the label claim for CBD and contains all the rare cannabinoids we like to see (minus THC, of course as this is advertised as THC-free). Tribe’s 1000mg CBD oil is ranked in our top ten of the Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oils category.

Tribe CBD Gummies – 400mg

If you are in the market for a tasty CBD treat, Tribe CBD’s Relaxation Gummies in a mixed berry flavor are a great choice for you. These gummies tested over the label claim for CBD with a whopping 577mg, and though they are missing some of the rare cannabinoids we like to see from a broad-spectrum product, they are still ranked number one in our Best CBD Gummies category.

Tribe CBD Energy Shot

One of the most unique CBD products we have tested to date is Tribe CBD’s Energy Shots. These little on-the-go shots combine CBD with caffeine, ginseng, and guarana for the perfect boost to get you going. These CBD shots are a super affordable option for consumers and come in a tasty mixed berry flavor. This CBD drink is broad-spectrum and contains some of the rare cannabinoids we like to see, but is missing a few milligrams of CBD, but based on the price, these CBD shots are still a great option and a unique product.

Tribe CBD Sleep Shot

Another amazingly unique product from Tribe CBD is their Broad-Spectrum CBD Sleep Shot. These little CBD drinks are similar to the Energy Shot, but with the opposite effect. Combining CBD with melatonin, valerian root, and Baikal skullcap flower these CBD shots can promote restful sleep, one of the many potential therapeutic properties of CBD. These sleep shots test very accurately to the label claim and contain just about all the rare cannabinoids we like to see (apart from THC). If you are looking for a natural sleep aid that is easily consumed, these could be a great choice for you.

Real Tested CBD Says: Turn To Tribe CBD

If you are in the market for a high-quality CBD brand with a few great and unique CBD products to try, we highly recommend Tribe CBD. Based on their accurate label claims, passes on all solvent and pesticide tests, and their variety of consumption methods, Tribe CBD is a great choice for broad-spectrum CBD.

