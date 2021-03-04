The American Heart Association’s Broward Heart Walk Drive-Thru Pep Rally

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the American Heart Association Who:

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focus on heart and brain health for all, is continuing to embrace the digital format for the 2021 Broward Heart Walk Digital Experience. Locally sponsored by Live Fierce Healthy Home Sponsor CITY Furniture, Live Fierce Reduce Your Risk Sponsor Cleveland Clinic Florida, and Champion of Heart Sponsor Rick Case Automotive Group.

What:

This year the Heart Walk will be dedicated in memory of Rick Case, a relentless and devoted community leader. Rick Case’s dedication to the success of the Heart Walk helped it reach fundraising goals for many years and helped associates focus on their own health across the Rick Case Automotive Group.

The Broward Heart Walk, held in the spring annually, is a culmination of the grand efforts of the community to raise lifesaving funds for our number one health threat – heart disease. Broward community members will have the opportunity to attend the Broward Heart Walk Drive-Thru Pep Rally where we will celebrate a record-breaking fundraising year. Heart Walkers can participate in the Top Car Contest locally sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group. Participants can deck out their cars in their reddest red, photos will be taken and walkers will receive their swag bag filled with everything they need to safely take their walks in their neighborhoods on Heart Walk day. We will be celebrating top walkers that have reached $1,000 and our heart and stroke survivors with caps and heart hero capes. Walkers will be asked to stay in their cars and pop their trunks while following CDC guidelines.

Rick Case Ride for the Heart hosted by Freedom Flight South Florida Riders, FFSF Riders, and sponsored by Ridn’ South Florida Motorcycle Group, will lead the Broward Heart Walk Drive-Thru Pep Rally. FFSF is a non-profit organization that honors and supports our American Military, First Responders, and Patriots.

When:

Saturday, March 6, 9:00-11:00 AM – Broward Heart Walk Drive-Thru Pep Rally

Where:

Nova Southeastern University

3301 College Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

Enter on College Ave and Drive down to the Shark Fountain

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health, and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.