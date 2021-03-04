The American Heart Association’s Broward Heart Walk Digital Experience Sets Record Goal To Fund Lifesaving Research

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart AssociationThe American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has set a record goal of $1.5 million for its 2021 Broward Heart Walk — March 14th, 2021, digital experience event.

The Broward Heart Walk, in its 27th year, is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate the heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. This year’s Heart Walk is dedicated in memory of Rick Case, a devoted community leader and longtime champion of the cause. Chaired by Andrew Koenig, president of CITY Furniture, the 2021 event is well on its way to achieving its aggressive goal with commitments including more than $300,000 from the furniture retailer, the largest ever for any Broward Heart Walk corporate sponsor.

“We are grateful for the support from our community to continue funding the much-needed lifesaving research of the American Heart Association while getting heart health tips about being active even as we are still spending more time at home,” said Jennifer Campbell, Executive Director of South Florida’s American Heart Association. “Many community leaders like Walk Chairman Andrew Koenig and his father, Keith Koenig, were introduced to the Heart Walk through the committed efforts of Rick Case. We are honored to dedicate this year’s walk in his memory.”

The Broward Heart Walk, held in the spring annually, is a culmination of the grand efforts of the community to raise lifesaving funds for our number one health threat – heart disease. Rick Case’s dedication helped the Walk reach its fundraising goals for many years, and helped associates focus on their own health at Rick Case Automotive Group, earning the dealership Gold status for its Workplace Health Achievement assessment.

“At the same time that COVID-19 has slashed donations to charities in our communities, it’s made heart-healthy living more urgent than ever,” said Andrew Koenig. “Too many people with heart issues are delaying medical care but dealing with crushing stress levels. CITY Furniture is pulling out all the stops to help the Broward Heart Walk reach its record 2021 goal in Rick’s honor.”

Stepping forward as COVID-19’s economic fallout impacts South Florida’s charities, CITY Furniture is on track to reach its Broward Heart Walk goal through fundraising, sponsorship, and an in-store “Test Rest” promotion. Now through March 31st, every customer group that goes through CITY Furniture’s in-store mattress Test Rest process will receive a $25 Mastercard gift card, and CITY Furniture will donate $25 to the American Heart Association.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of American Heart Association“COVID hasn’t slowed heart disease, and awareness about heart-healthy living is more crucial than ever,” Koenig added. “We’re making it easy for families to get involved by walking their own neighborhood routes or joining the Heart Walk effort in other ways.”

On March 14th, Broward area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 9:00 AM. To walk with us virtually, visit @AmericanHeartAssociation – Florida on Facebook. From there, participants can stay up to date with health at home tips and encourage friends and family to join in a heart-healthy walk on March 14th. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to post pictures and videos to document their activity using #BrowardHeartWalk.

As an ongoing community partner with the Miami Dolphins, CITY Furniture is teaming with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to boost heart health awareness. Videos with Koenig and Tagovailoa are running on social media and TV. In-store displays at all CITY Furniture stores in South Florida invite customers to make no-contact donations.

Register today at BrowardHeartWalk.org or contact SouthFlorida@heart.org for more information.

The Broward Heart Walk Live Fierce Sponsors are Healthy Home Sponsor CITY Furniture and Reduce Your Risk Sponsor Cleveland Clinic Florida. Other valuable sponsors include American Heritage School, Florida Blue, FPL, KEMET, MEDNAX, Memorial Healthcare System, One Beat Medical, Rick Case Automotive Group, Schiller Americas, Stiles, Stryker, Trust, Broward Health, Holman Automotive, Holy Cross Health, Call 4 Health, JM Family Enterprises, Lifestyle Media Group, Sun Sentinel Media Group, Univision 23 Contigo, Vision Media, and WSVN.

The funds raised from the Broward Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training, and promoting better health. Visit www.browardheartwalk.org to learn more.