White Carat Co-Partner Franky Diamond Unveils The Latest Range Of Bespoke Diamond Jewelry For Men

Written in partnership with DN News Desk Photo Credit: Franky Diamond Minimalism has been a major trait of the 21st-century man; however, if you look back at human history, men have been more adventurous style-wise in the past, at times even more than women. Designers like Franky Diamond, a co-partner of White Carat, which is a jewelry powerhouse, are breaking new ground in terms of what the modern man will love and can explore. According to him, it’s all about striking the perfect balance between subtlety and extravagance.

White Carat has launched a range of bespoke diamond jewelry for men. This jewelry powerhouse is proving that diamonds can be a man’s best friend too. Ali Lalani, famously known as Franky Diamond started out as a tax analyst at Price Waterhouse Coopers before taking a hard left into jewelry manufacturing and designing. Following his passion and vision for the jewelry industry, he has designed his way to the top, becoming one of the top jewelry designers of today.

Jewelry design and manufacturing is a family legacy that Franky learned from his father and his grandfather. They brought over their skills from India and Pakistan when they immigrated to the USA and Canada with less than $1000 to their name. Their legacy in the jewelry industry now stretches over five decades.

Despite obtaining a university degree in Business Administration, Franky didn’t pursue the corporate lifestyle as his passion lay elsewhere. He knew early on that he didn’t want to work a 9-5 job and therefore chose a career path that would help him impact the next generation. One of the things that attracted him to the jewelry business was that he would be able to build a team around him. White Carat began with only two people but has since grown to a team of 17 diamond jewelry manufacturers.

White Carat’s range of diamond jewelry for men is not just jewelry, but it is a lifestyle statement. It is an accessory to not only instill confidence in men but also to speak of their great taste. This is especially clear in their new range that defines what style for the modern man is and should be.

Even today, many men follow a style approach that is still casual and laid back, but gradually we are seeing more and more men who are ready to embrace modern jewelry and male fashion accessories.