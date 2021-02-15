There Is No Shortcut To Success, Proved By Erika Aguilar

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Photo Credit: Erika Aguilar

Erika was born and raised in a small town called Wasco, CA. After high school, she went to Bakersfield community college, which she ended up dropping out of a year and a half later. Simultaneously, she started working at an egg packaging plant, packing eggs. It was heavy labor physically and mentally, and even emotionally for her. The people behind Erika’s motivation are her family and her team. “Setting others in a position to win and seeing them accomplish their dreams and goals keeps me motivated,” Erika stated.

Part Of ​TCO story

As soon as Erika found an opportunity in the insurance industry to build her platform, she started working hard towards it. At present, she is a chairman council and co-owner of the PHP agency. “I run a multimillion-dollar business alongside my husband. I am beyond blessed with the life I’m able to create with my husband working together, building a family business, taking care of our parents, traveling the world to places I only dreamed about while working at the egg packaging plant. The best is yet to come, and I’m excited about the future”, Erika remarked. PHP agency helps people by teaching them financial concepts that will help them prepare for the future. The company aims to teach people to protect their assets and their family from financial disaster if an unexpected death or illness were to happen.

Obstacles faced by Erika

“I went from being a 25-year-old living for the weekend to going 100% focused and dedicated to building my business: early mornings and late nights, weekdays and weekends at the office. Missing family events and holidays”, Erika stated. There were times when Erika and her husband stayed in different cities building a new agency, sometimes in another state. People whom Erika cared for turned their back on her.her

Here is what helped Erika overcome the struggles

“I believe all you need is one person to believe and support you, and it can be a friend, a mentor, a family member. In my case, I’m so blessed to have parents who never discouraged me and poured belief onto me. They’ve been my biggest reason to move forward and never to forget my vision”, said Erika.

Things that make Erika different from the industry

Innovation, thinking outside the box is a significant reason behind Erika being different from the rest. She is helping Americans turn into entrepreneurs. “Teaching everyday Americans skillsets in addition to how to make money in a business they are not familiar with.”

Erika plans for the growth of her agency

Erika has worked hard since day one. She has not left any tables unturned to make it to success. “The only way I’ve been doing thus far, working hard, personally developing, expanding my network, and building great relationships with people. Never forget where I came from and having God above all in my life and, of course, my family.”

Stay tuned with Erika on Instagram here: @erika__tcof