Properties that make it easy to get in the mood for love, on Valentine’s Day or any day, really.

SONEVA JANI

Photo Credit: Stevie Mann

Medhufaru Island, Manadhoo, Maldives

Situated on a 3.5-mile lagoon of crystal-clear water with uninterrupted 360° views of the Indian Ocean on the island of Medhufaru, part of an uninhabited five-island cluster in the Noonu Atoll, Soneva Jani is one of the dreamiest, most remote resorts in the world. Its villas are unparalleled: each has a private pool that opens onto its own stretch of lagoon, some with slides that go directly from the top deck to the water below. A magical highlight of these water villas are their retractable roofs, which slide back at the touch of a button so guests can lie in bed and stargaze. The resort also features a spa, dive center, observatory, and — its pièce de résistance — the outdoor Cinema Paradiso, the first “silent cinema” in the Maldives (guests are given Bluetooth earphones to watch movies so as not to disturb nesting wildlife in the area). You’ll find it hard to leave.

CHÂTEAU DU RIVAU

Photo Credit: Chateau du Rivau

9 Rue du Château, 37120 Lémeré, France

A visit to France’s Loire Valley — the “Garden of France” — often feels like stepping into the pages of a fairy tale, thanks to the area’s plethora of castles and dreamy landscapes. At Château du Rivau, this sensation becomes all the more prevalent, as it’s a 14th-century castle that’s been transformed into a luxury hotel — complete with its own drawbridge and moat, as well as a massive garden (with over 500 varieties of roses) that features fairy-tale-inspired artwork and sculpture throughout.

MATAKAURI LODGE

Photo Credit: Robertson Lodges

569 Glenorchy Road, Queenstown 9348, New Zealand

Guests will feel as if they’ve traveled to the ends of the earth (or Middle Earth, as it were) when checking in to Matakauri Lodge, located on Lake Wakatipu just outside Queenstown, New Zealand. The stunning scenery, including an alpine lake and surrounding mountains, will provide the setting for your own fantasy story, as it did for Prince William and Kate Middleton when they visited in 2014. More adventurous couples can stay true to the Kiwi spirit by testing their mettle with bungee jumping, hang gliding, skydiving, heli-skiing, river rafting or canyoning.

ANGAMA MARA

Photo Credit: Dook/Anagama Mara

Suswa Mara Triangle, Kenya

Step straight out of a film and into reality at Angama Mara, where some of the most romantic scenes in 1980’s Out of Africa were shot. This luxury safari lodge in Kenya’s famed Maasai Mara is located just on the edge of the Oloololo Escarpment, on one of the most sought-after parcels of land on the entire continent, suspended in midair. It’s a truly awe-inspiring place to stay, as much for its epic 30-foot-wide, floor-to-ceiling glass-front tents overlooking the Great Rift Valley (where guests can literally witness the annual Great Migration) as for its slew of experiences, from hot-air balloons to private picnics on the kopje. It’s the perfect place to propose, given that most visitors have an emotional reaction to a stay here, referring to it as “somewhere between heaven and earth.”

AUBERGE DU SOLEIL

Photo Credit: Auberge Resorts

180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573

Americans with no hope of heading to Europe at the moment can find that je ne sais quoi at Napa Valley’s Auberge du Soleil, which brings a taste of Provence to California wine country. Nestled on a terraced, sun-kissed hillside amid 33 acres of heritage olive and oak trees, the “Inn of the Sun” is the perfect place to celebrate love and romance with a bottle (or six) of wine. Currently, the 50-room property is celebrating cabernet season with an exclusive package that includes an indulgent three-course dinner for two — presented by Le Creuset — served in-room, along with a bottle of Napa Valley’s finest.

LADERA RESORT



Rabot Estate Soufriere Post Office Jalousle, St. Lucia

There’s something wild and untamed yet wildly romantic about Ladera, a resort located on a lush volcanic ridge 1,000 feet above the Caribbean Sea. Maybe it’s that each luxurious suite offers an open-wall design — without a fourth wall — allowing for breathtaking panoramic views of the Pitons. Maybe it’s that each of the 37 suites has a private plunge pool — some with their own private swing — or that they’re all situated on an UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Ladera Ridge Hike, available exclusively to hotel guests, is an added bonus; you’re whisked up to the top of Ladera Ridge, where you can virtually touch the Petite Piton. There’s additional romance offsite with mud baths, snorkeling, sunset cruises, zip-lining and horseback riding.

KATIKIES SANTORINI

Photo Credit: Katikies Santorini

Main Street, Oía 847 02, Greece

Santorini is truly an island for lovers. This Greek honeymoon favorite is always awe-inspiring, thanks to its quintessential whitewashed cubiform houses, turquoise waters and laid-back Cycladic spirit. Enjoy the art of doing nothing other than existing at the Katikies, an emblem of Santorini’s mythological beauty, located in the heart of Oia, where romantic sunset views prevail. Those who want a little something extra during their stay book a yacht tour or private wine-tasting experience.

VISTA PALAZZO LAGO DI COMO

Photo Credit: Lario Hotel & Resorts

Piazza Camillo Benso Conte di Cavour, 24, 22100 Como CO, Italy

Lake Como is the place to be — just ask longtime resident George Clooney, who has managed to live a life of quiet indulgence on its shores. While you likely can’t stay at Casa Clooney, Vista Palazzo Lago di Como, the area’s first five-star hotel, is a stellar option. This renovated 19th-century lakeside Venetian-style palazzo features complete privacy with 18 spacious rooms and suites, all showcasing Italian marble-clad bathrooms with inviting soaking tubs and separate showers. As its name implies, Vista offers unparalleled views of the lake from throughout the hotel, including its guests-only rooftop restaurant, bar and library. This is one room with a view that you don’t want to miss.

AMAN VENICE

Photo Credit: Aman Venice

Palazzo Papadopoli, Calle Tiepolo Baiamonte, 1364, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy

It’s always amore at Aman Venice, located in the 16th-century Palazzo Papadopoli on the city’s Grand Canal. Take in the breathtaking scenery and museum-quality treasures, including original artwork from 18th-century painter Tiepolo, who once lived here, and whose frescoes adorn the walls. For a truly extravagant experience, book the entire 24-guestroom property and enjoy having the two private gardens, a slew of private Aman guides, a sensational spa and fabulous Venetian cuisine all to yourself.

SHANGRI-LA PARIS

Photo Credit: Shangri-La Paris

10 Avenue d’Iéna, 75116 Paris, France

No trip to the City of Light is complete without a sighting of the Eiffel Tower, and here, at the Shangri-La Paris, you’ll be able to gaze upon the Iron Lady from the comfort of your luxurious suite. This stunner — the former home of Napoleon Bonaparte’s grandnephew, Prince Roland Bonaparte — is the ideal locale for a romantic high-end stay, thanks to these very views (which also include the Seine), the beauty of its Murano chandelier-clad eatery La Bauhinia and the grace of its Michelin-star restaurant Shang Palace. To really feel like royalty, choose the extraordinary L’Appartement Prince Bonaparte, with its authentic crown moldings and gilt work, Versailles-style parquet floors, period artwork, and intimate balconies offering quaint views of Avenue d’Iéna and the Guimet Museum.

HÔTEL CRILLON LE BRAVE

Photo Credit: Yann Deret

Place de l’Eglise, 84410 Crillon Le Brave, France

Perfectly placed in Provence’s Vaucluse region, the stunning Crillon le Brave offers guests the chance to fall in love all over again — and what better place to do it than among fields of lavender, with wine and cheese for days? It caters to lovers specifically, offering romantic picnics for two in the French countryside, and endless views of some of the most sought-after vineyards in France.

THE CHANLER AT CLIFF WALK

Photo Credit: The Chanler at Cliff Walk

117 Memorial Blvd, Newport, RI 02840

The Great Gatsby-esque Chanler at Cliff Walk is a perfectly splendid place to play and stay. The historic private home turned luxury hotel is steeped in Gilded Age glamour and happens to be the only hotel to sit on the famed Cliff Walk, where the fabled Newport Mansions once inhabited by the Vanderbilts and the Astors are to be found. In addition to the timeless history, amorous guests will love the bird’s-eye views of the Atlantic, in-room fireplaces, deep soaking tubs and fare from Michelin-trained executive chef Jacob Jasinski, as well as the two new yurts on the property’s oceanfront lawn.

LE SIRENUSE

Photo Credit: Le Sirenuse

Via Cristoforo Colombo, 30, 84017 Positano SA, Italy

Positano, on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, has long been a favorite of the jet set for its jaw-dropping beauty, elegant experiences and supreme elegance. Author John Steinbeck visited in the 1950s and wrote, “Positano bites deep. It is a dream place that isn’t quite real when you are there and becomes beckoningly real after you have gone.” No place embodies this feeling more than Le Sirenuse, a hotel perched above the sea, offering an oasis of peace and serenity. Make sure to visit its pool, which is lined with fragrant lemon trees and flowers and offers indulgent views of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

CONRAD BORA BORA NUI

Photo Credit: Conrad Bora Bora Nui

BP502 Vaitape Bora Bora, 98730, French Polynesia

Nothing is more magical than cerulean water lapping softly against the front of an overwater villa, and on this front (and many others), Conrad Bora Bora Nui is happy to oblige. Here, guests can enjoy everything from a Tahitian-style canoe breakfast to a private paradise experience at Motu Tapu, the resort’s exclusive and private island. It’s truly an unforgettable experience.

HOTEL ESENCIA

Photo Credit: Hotel Esencia

Quintana Roo, Mexico

There’s something mystical about Tulum, and it’s is only enhanced at Hotel Esencia, a majestic 50-acre estate originally built as a private home for an Italian duchess on the most beautiful beach on the Mayan Riviera. Ideally situated far from the area’s huge resorts, this 42-suite, three-villa property on the Bay of Xpu-Ha — a natural haven where sea turtles make their nests each year — is an idyllic spot to relax and rejuvenate. For the happy few who know how rare it is, this hideaway hotel is but a dream.

SONG SAA



Koh Ouen Private Island, Koh Rong Archipelago, Near Sihanoukville, Cambodia

For those looking for something a bit off the beaten path, the Cambodian beach resort of Song Saa is a must. It’s a place at one with nature, where birdsong is the soundtrack to your stay and your view is turquoise water and preserved coral reefs as far as the eye can see. This private island, an intimate escape in a far-flung archipelago, was built entirely from local materials, by local hands, and infused with local art and soul.

**Please be aware not all hotels are currently open.