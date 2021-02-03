Meet Ricky Villanueva: A Network Marketing And Sales Entrepreneur

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Photo Credit: Ricky VillanuevaEntrepreneurs can begin their paths in many ways. Ricky V. moved to the United States when he was five years old had his first job at the age of 13, earning $3 an hour, performing yard work for three years. He entered the field of network marketing at the age of 20 and inside of his first 12 months, he grew a team of 100,000 reps & 350,000 customers and totaled $80,000,000 in sales. At the age of 28, he had multiple weeks where he made $5000 from his network marketing business. Three years later, when a new opportunity presented itself, Ricky V became one of the youngest millionaires in the company within eight months.

Network marketing and sales are in the blood of this Gen Y entrepreneur. This massive success did not happen overnight but after ten years of hard work and a fantastic amount of self-development. A year into network marketing, Ricky V. sought mentorship, which he found in two millionaires. They made him a deal: devote two years of his life to them, and they would give him the knowledge he sought. After those two years, he built a team of 10,000 distributors in more than 13 countries.

Ricky V’s success is largely due to this investment in himself. In addition to mentors, he read books and listened to audios in order to learn everything he could about sales, profits, and building a team. His ambition was on full display when he said, “I chose this industry because it rewards production. It’s blind to age, race, gender, ethnicity, etc. It’s a self-responsibility game, and it is a game I love to play to win.” From facing deportation at the age of 13 to becoming a self-made millionaire by the age of 31, one can grasp the full impact of these words.

Today, Ricky V. is a proud citizen of the United States with a wife and four children that he calls his ‘driving force.’ His remarkable story shows us that entrepreneurs are not merely born; they are made. Like many others, a long journey of self-development yielded prosperity based on passion.