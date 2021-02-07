Marketing Guru DJ Scher Is An Expert On Skyrocketing The Success Of Brands Using Social Media

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: DJ Scher

The competition runs high today in practically every industry. With social media being an absolute must for brands to reach their target audience, a winning social media marketing strategy has become key. To help brands gain an edge over their competition by getting social media content to go viral, DJ Scher takes over their marketing and helps it exceed expectations.

Given how saturated the social media landscape is these days, it takes a high degree of understanding of what works and what doesn’t for content to go viral. Doing what everyone else is doing will not give you an edge, and DJ Scher knows this very well. That is why his marketing agency, Scher Marketing, has several strategies in its arsenal that it can use, depending on what is best for a given platform, niche, and content type.

DJ Scher has been helping brands gain an edge over their competitors, no matter how saturated their niche or industry is. Whether they are using Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook as their primary social media platform of choice, DJ Scher knows the best strategies to employ for viral growth.

Understanding that every brand has its own unique voice, DJ Scher makes sure to nurture and develop a brand’s voice. This helps the brand expand on it as time goes on, resulting in a windfall for the brands he helps out.

Photo Credit: DJ Scher

Driven by a passion for helping others, DJ Scher has been successful in driving incredible growth on social media for all of his clients. While his marketing agency is relatively new, this 20-year-old has delivered impressive results already. He loves seeing the brands he helps grow beyond what they believed was possible.

Originally from New Jersey, DJ Scher is now based in Los Angeles and keeps busy managing three businesses. As a multi-faceted entrepreneur who has his toes in numerous areas, he is also a successful drop shipper who has seen explosive growth during the pandemic. His prudent and savvy business decisions have led to him unlocking a level of success at 20 that most people don’t see in their entire lifetimes.

This young entrepreneur’s secret to success involves putting in a great deal of work into everything he focuses on. His dreams and goals get the bulk of his daily focus, which has helped him succeed in ways others only dream about.

You can learn more about DJ Scher’s marketing agency and what it offers by going to its Instagram page @ScherMarketing. You can also follow his personal Instagram page @DJScher.