gucci dec/jan 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
News
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
Bam Adebayo
Cover Story
Bam Adebayo: The Rise Of The Miami Heat’s Hottest Young Star
Kyle Kuzma
News
How NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Is Making His Childhood Dreams Come True
Yvan Jacqueline & Deyvanshi Masrani
News
One-On-One With Parfums De Marly Managing Director Yvan Jacqueline On Pegasus Exclusif & Saks Miami Launches

From Nothing To Noteworthy – The Inspiring Story Of Self-Made Multi-Millionaire Entrepreneur Chris Naugle

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News DeskChris NauglePhoto Credit: Chris NaugleWhen people look at Chris Naugle they see a money-smart millionaire. They see a successful HGTV host who is also an author and financial coach. What most people don’t realize is that Naugle built this success from the ground up. He wasn’t born into money or handed opportunities. Everything he has, he achieved for himself, and now he’s sharing his story.

Naugle comes from humble beginnings. Raised by a single mother in a lower-middle-class family, he wasn’t born with the same access to financial education that most wealthy families possess. Without those traditional pathways to success, Naugle realized at an early age that innovation was key to achieving his goals. “I have always started by envisioning my goals,” says Naugle. “And then I create action steps based on those objectives. You’ll never get what you want without a plan.”

But even with the world’s best plan, maneuvering from the lower-middle class to multi-millionaire status isn’t exactly an easy task. So, how did he do it? “The first thing I say to everybody is that all of the things you’ve been taught about money are wrong,” says Naugle. “I had to relearn the common financial narrative and replace money myths with money facts.”

According to Naugle, far too many Americans make unwise financial decisions based on untruths they were taught in error. But with the right strategy, it is possible to take control of your financial freedom. Not only that, but you can do so without jeopardizing your way of life. Naugle’s intensive research, training, and planning were ultimately fruitful. Not only did he pursue a career as a professional snowboarder, but he also landed an HGTV show and became a millionaire.

And yet, Naugle has made financial mentoring the primary focus of his career. “I want to coach others to success,” says Naugle. “I’ve learned the truth about money management, and I think the right thing to do is share my knowledge with others.” As a top financial coach, Naugle has helped thousands of Americans achieve their financial goals. He has even written a book called Mapping Out the Millionaire Mystery: Step into the Secrets of the Wealthy. 

At first glance, a pathway to wealth often feels out of reach and many people may perceive Naugle’s story as inspiring but unachievable. However, Naugle insists that financial freedom is an accessible goal for all. “You just need to commit to taking your first action step,” says Naugle. “Once you do that, anything is possible.”

J. McLaughlin
News
February 4, 2021
J.McLaughlin And The Everglades Foundation Partner On A Capsule Collection Inspired By The Everglades
By Mary Gibson
EAST Miami Wellness
Health
February 1, 2021
EAST Miami Hosts The Ultimate Self-Care Experience To Kick Off Miami Wellness Months
By Alana Garcia
Chateau du Rivau
News
February 1, 2021
The Most Romantic Hotels In The World
By Laura Schreffler
Acqualina Resort and Residences
Haute Hotel
January 29, 2021
Acqualina Resort And Residences Earns Health Safety Accreditation From Forbes Travel Guide
By Mary Gibson
