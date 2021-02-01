gucci dec/jan 2021
Emily Austin: From Recognized Model To Widely Successful Sports Journalist

Entrepreneur

Emily Austin

How Emily Austin made the leap from modeling to sports reporting

The landscape of the sporting world changed in 2020; the global pandemic caused the closure of arenas and put the future of sporting events at risk. During this time of uncertainty, model, actress, and reporter Emily Austin emerged as a sports journalist to bet on. During the lockdown, Austin created the Daily Vibes channel. She used the lockdown opportunity to hold informal and informative interviews with athletes benched in their homes until seasons could restart.

Austin’s transition from model to sports journalist was smooth owing to her experience as a high-ranking tennis player. Her athletic background gives her sports channel and interviewing style an appealing, relaxed approach. Austin’s video interviews with sporting big hitters like Mitchell Robinson from the New York Knicks and Enes Kanter from the Boston Celtics unfold comfortably and reveal insights from the two athletes in conversation. Austin has also taken to the court in front of the camera, and she can currently be seen in the video ad campaign for the tennis training device ‘Sweet Spotter’. Of her transition from athletic model to sports journalist, Austin says, “I feel a kinship with the athletes I interview, I can relate to their athletic determination and dedication.”

In December, Austin graced a Times Square billboard for the currently trending clothing line Kla$$ Kulture and featured prominently in their ongoing brand campaign. The Sweet Spotter video ad joins Austin’s previous screen credits in films such as 2019’s ‘Isn’t It Romantic’. Nevertheless, it is the Daily Vibes channel that is currently keeping Austin in front of the camera. The channel first took shape when Austin collected together sports fan’s questions and integrated them into revealing interviews with sports personalities from the Houston Rockets’ Ben McLemore to Zach Banner of the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the subject of her future within sports journalism, Emily Austin says, “The world of professional sports is ever-changing with constant trades and transfers, but I see my place in sports journalism as a long-term one.”

The future of professional sports may be in flux, but with continued dedicated sporting journalism from those who have a kinship with the athletic world, fans will remain informed.

