EAST Miami Hosts The Ultimate Self-Care Experience To Kick Off Miami Wellness Months

In partnership with Miami Beach Bum, Brickell’s stylish property will host a premier wellness weekend focused on sustainability, mind and body empowerment.

The forward-thinking, green-certified hotel expands wellness offerings to offer guests and locals mindful experiences throughout the hotel.

Photo Credit: @eramoscano

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EAST MiamiREVITALIZE is the premier wellness weekend focused on sustainability, mind and body empowerment. The four-day event will be held at EAST Miami in partnership with local skincare brand Miami Beach Bum. Happenings will include morning meditations, 15-minute express “glow” facials, a floral design class, fitness classes, and a panel discussion led by top businesswomen in the Miami area. Miami Beach Bum and EAST Miami are joining forces to talk about sustainability, support local women-led brands & wellness businesses, and most importantly, share their eco-friendly expertise with guests and locals. CDC guidelines will be in effect.

Brickell’s stylish property will host a premier self-care weekend to kick off Miami Health & Wellness months and help guests and locals revisit their New Year’s health and wellness resolutions. By offering a variety of health and wellness activities, the events will bring together health experts and entrepreneurs under one roof. The property will host a series of fitness classes including yoga, pilates, and cycling, along with expert-led wellness panels, healthy cocktail classes, and a variety of special dining experiences to create the ultimate daycation or staycation experience for guests and locals to enjoy.

Event’s Line up link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/miami-beach-bum-32290166949

https://www.easthotels.com/en/miami/happenings/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EAST Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EAST Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EAST MiamiEAST Miami believes in ‘alma sana in corpore sano’, meaning that a healthy soul rests in a healthy body. These curated activities have been designed to provide moments for all attendees that have restorative and relaxing effects on the mind and body.

GOING GREEN: All stays at EAST Miami are meant to be fun, energizing, and inspiring people to embrace a greener lifestyle. From the sustainable design of the LEED-certified hotel to their recycling programs; their eco-friendly choices benefit hotel guests, locals, and the environment. The property’s sculptural Climate Ribbon canopy soars above the outdoor spaces. This feature traps sea winds, lowers temperatures, and collects rainwater for re-use, creating a pleasant microclimate that reduces the need for air conditioning.

The Revitalize weekend experience will finalize with a Sip-n-shop Pop Up at The Shrubbery, EAST Miami’s outdoor deck nestled under the soaring Climate Ribbon surrounded among the palms and exotic plants. End up the day with brunch at Quinto la Huella, the signature eatery providing locally sourced menus that are nourishing for all guests and kind to the environment.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EAST Miami

Photo Credit: @eramoscano Activity Dates:

Thursday 2/4: Women in Business Panel

6-9 PM: Wellness + Sustainability Panel

Location: The Crush (39th Floor)

Friday 2/5: Self-Care & Healthy Lifestyle

8 AM: Self Care morning Meditation and Reiki Healing with Annie Vazquez

Location: The Crush (39th Floor)

3-6 PM: Habitskinlab Facials

Location: Set (38th Floor)

4:30-5:30 PM: Self-Care sunset Spiced Vinyasa Flow with Annie Moves

Location: Rise (38th Floor)

Saturday 2/6: Sustainability

10 AM: Bum + Body Pilates with Starr Hawkins

Location: The Crush (39th Floor)

11:30 AM: Spiced Vinyasa Flow with Annie Moves

Location: The Shrubbery (5th floor near the pool deck)

Sunday 2/7: Support Local Experiences

10 AM-12 PM: Outdoor Cycling Classes with RedBike Studios

Location: Pool Deck

10 AM: Floral Design Class with Federica Nava Events

Location: Quinto la Huella Patio

10 AM-5 PM: Sip-n-Shop Miami Beach Bum Pop-Up

Location: The Shrubbery

Sunday Brunch at Quinto La Huella

WHERE: EAST Miami – 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami Florida 33131.

Events will be taking place throughout the property all weekend long. For exact locations and details on each event, please check above schedule or visit the property website at www.easthotels.com/en/miami/happenings or stay updated on social @eastmia @themiamibeachbum.