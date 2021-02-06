Camille Kostek
Haute Scene
Camille Kostek Wears A $40K Super Bowl Lucky Charm For BF Rob Gronkowski At Her Haute Living Cover Party
Kamal Hotchandani and Derek Jeter
News
Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani Is The Latest Guest On The Wine Access Unfiltered Podcast
gucci dec/jan 2021
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial With Gucci Handbags & Shoes Featuring Jackie 1961 Handbag
Dior beauty dec/jan 2021
News
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL FANTASY: Haute Living’s Exclusive Beauty Editorial With Dior Makeup’s Golden Nights Holiday Collection
Bam Adebayo
Cover Story
Bam Adebayo: The Rise Of The Miami Heat’s Hottest Young Star

Camilo Doumat: From Being Passionate About Computers To Building An E-Commerce Empire

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

Camilo DoumatPhoto Credit: Camilo Doumat

Armed with a winning mentality, fearlessness, and undeterred focus to fulfill his dreams, Camilo Doumat has turned his life around and achieved success at a young age. Today, Camilo is a renowned e-commerce success.

Being successful at a young age is no easy feat and it doesn’t mean that there weren’t challenges to get through. Camilo, better known as ‘Parteface’, was born in Venezuela and he began his first business at 16 years of age where he sold phones online. His passion for online businesses has followed him since he was a young man.

One of his biggest dreams was to be able to create a business that allows him to be his own boss and work from anywhere in the world while enjoying financial freedom. He has achieved every part of that dream at 25 and is an inspiration to many people who are struggling to establish their businesses.

Camilo has toughed many challenges in his life; his business didn’t take off as he’d hoped in Venezuela and he was once a victim of a kidnapping. As a result of these challenges, he made the decision to move to the US where he would combine his love for computers and passion for selling online and put it into practice.

He is now a notable figure in the world of e-commerce, having managed to turn over 7 million dollars in a year and two months. He has made 1.3 million dollars in a month and over $100k in a single day.

Owing to his success in the business, Camilo is now working towards helping others achieve what he has managed to achieve in his career so far. One of the main things he emphasizes is that, even though entrepreneurship can be and is dangerous, it can radically change your life forever. People need to persevere through challenges and fears and have a winning mentality in order to achieve their dreams and attain financial freedom.

Camilo loves exotic cars; he owns two Lamborghinis, and he loves watches as well. He is financially free to work from anywhere in the world as long as he has a computer with him. It is worth celebrating that he encountered and faced countless obstacles in his journey in the e-commerce world.

According to Camilo, the secret to success in the e-commerce world is to work on your website or online store as if you were to buy from it yourself so that it can give confidence to the buyer to make a purchase. He is now an expert in creating, promoting, and growing internet brands.

Given his humble beginnings and how far he’s come now, Camilo Doumat just might be the inspiration you need to turn your life around. Look forward to his Mastermind Project that begins in January 2021.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Louis Vuitton twist
City Guide
February 8, 2021
Louis Vuitton Twist Cube Pop-Up Graces Aventura Mall With New Styles For Spring
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Dominique Crenn
Ambassador
February 8, 2021
HL Culinary Ambassador Dominique Crenn Shares Her Ultimate Valentine’s Day Menu
By Laura Schreffler
Camille Kostek
Haute Scene
February 7, 2021
Camille Kostek Wears A $40K Super Bowl Lucky Charm For BF Rob Gronkowski At Her Haute Living Cover Party
By Laura Schreffler
Emily Hampshire
Celebrities
February 5, 2021
Emily Hampshire On Cutting Out, Her Greatest Luxury & Life After “Schitt’s Creek”
By Laura Schreffler
Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles

New York

Miami

Loader