Overmarine Group Is Ringing In The New Year With Two Major Sales

Photo Credit: MangustaCongratulations are in order for Overmarine Group as they finished 2020 with the announcement of the sale of two of their vessels in the Mangusta Oceano and the Mangusta GranSport lines.

“Project Como,” the Mangusta Oceano 43, is the sixth unit in this series and was sold thanks to the help of Gaston and Alex-Lees-Buckley, from brokerage house Camper and Nicholsons. It has an infinity pool at the bow and a beach club at the aft, and also a large master stateroom with an automatic balcony that can be opened or closed at the owner’s discretion. With world-class lighting design and beautiful skylights, the light onboard constantly plays across the wide glazed surfaces, which produces a pleasantly illuminated atmosphere. Delivering a cruising speed of 11 knots and a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles, the new owner can take “Project Como” anywhere their heart desires.

“Project Ponza” is the third unit of the Mangusta GranSport 33 line and was sold in cooperation with Christine Lavie from International Yacht Charter to an owner in Europe.

“The Owner had previously purchased a pre-owned Mangusta yacht and, after enjoying just one season of cruising, he decided to have a brand-new one built, customizing her to his own wishes and taste”, explains Ivan Adzic, France Area Manager, who oversaw this sale.

The owner built the Mangusta Gransport 33, which has an innovative propulsion package consisting of 4 Volvo Penta D13 da 735 kW 1000hp engines coupled with 4 IPS pod drives. She also has a 132 square foot on-deck master cabin and the main saloon with sliding windows that offer an indoor and outdoor dining or lounging experience. Other unique details of this boat include the flybridge connecting directly with the foredeck, a lounge and sunbathing area, a massaging infinity pool, and a tender garage with a class-leading capacity to accommodate two-full jet skis. The amenities this boat has to offer are normally found on larger vessels, making this boat such a unique buy as it offers larger-vessel features at the ease of management and reduced running costs of a 30-meter yacht.

Every piece of these boats has been carefully thought-out, including the exterior lines which were penciled by designer Alberto Mancini. Mancini’s goal, in collaboration with Overmarine’s technical department, was to create yachts that stand out for their elegant profile and strong personality, a balance that has always been achieved by Mangusta.

Photo Credit: Mangusta“We are delighted to have concluded a very challenging year with the sale of two vessels, a Mangusta Oceano 43 and a Mangusta GranSport 33” states the Group’s CEO Maurizio Balducci “Thanks to our clients’ recognition of the quality of our products and the strength and reliability of our Shipyard, we were able to secure these important sales in spite of all the difficulties we were faced with in the year just ended”.

Overmarine Group, owned by the Balducci family, prides itself on building state-of-the-art yachts that fulfill their clients’ every need or request. They have built over 300 vessels since their establishment and rank fourth among Italian boat builders.

Though both yachts are currently under construction, they are expected to be delivered in the summer of 2021. Until then, these two beauties will be enjoying their time at Overmarine Group’s production sites in Pisa for the Mangusta Oceano 43 and Viareggio for the Mangusta GranSport 33.